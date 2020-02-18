No Cambodian Students in Wuhan Infected with Covid-19, Says PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen confirmed that no Cambodian students in Wuhan, China infected with coronavirus; they are in good health, speaking at the graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

The announcement was made after a number of opposition social media sites shared a fake news on the death of Cambodian student in Wuhan due to a new coronavirus or Covid-19.

“It is unfortunate that there was a fake news saying a Cambodian student in Wuhan died from coronavirus,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

According to China Global Television Network (CGTN), the latest on coronavirus outbreak sees 1,870 deaths, over 72,500 cases confirmed in China.

Currently, 23 Cambodian students are studying and staying in Wuhan, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

