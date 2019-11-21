New South Korean Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call on PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Park Heung Kyeong, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Cambodia, on Thursday afternoon, paid a courtesy call on Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Peace Palace Phnom Penh.

The ambassador pledged to further enhance the bilateral cooperation between Korea and Cambodia, especially in the areas of trade, investment, and tourism.

The premier informed the ambassador that he was the founder of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and the Republic of Korea, which has so far developed in all fields, including the labor force, with more than 50,000 Cambodian workers currently working in Korea.

Regarding bilateral relations, Prime Minister Hun Sen recalled that the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOIKA) has recently provided USD 10 million in assistance to demining sector in Cambodia and urged to speed up finalizing Cambodia-Korea FTA.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will lead high-level delegates to attend the ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit and the First Mekong-ROK Summit in Busan, ROK, on 24-27 November 2019, according to Cambodian Foreign Ministry’s press relase on Thursday.

ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit will mark the 30th Anniversary of the relations between ASEAN and ROK and chart future cooperation to enhance the ASEAN-ROK strategic partnership to a new further height. Furthermore, these two Summits will be another important milestone to further advance the Cambodia-ROK, ASEAN-ROK as well as the Mekong countries-ROK’s partnership for their peoples’ tangible benefits and prosperity.

