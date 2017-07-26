New French Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call on Cambodian PM

Source: AKP

Newly appointed Ambassador of France to Cambodia H.E. Mrs. Eva Nguyen Binh paid here this morning at the Peace Palace a courtesy visit to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian premier, in the meeting, H.E. Mrs. Eva Nguyen Binh congratulated Cambodia on the recent inscription of Sambor Prey Kuk on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

The new French diplomat highly evaluated Cambodia’s active contribution to the UN peacekeeping operations and lauded the economic and trade cooperation between France and Cambodia.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked H.E. Mrs. Eva Nguyen Binh for her pledge to further strengthen and expand the cooperation between the two countries. He suggested the promotion of cooperation in terms of UN peacekeeping missions and called for France’s attention to the conservation of Cambodian ancient temples, particularly the Sambor Prey Kuk area.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also took the opportunity to thank France for her key contribution in building peace and reconstructing and developing Cambodia.

