New Five-star Hotel in Siem Reap Province Inaugurated

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen presided over this morning the inauguration ceremony of Sokha Siem Reap Resort in Siem Reap province, home to the Angkor temples, a World Heritage Site.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his high appreciation and strong support for the new achievements of the tourism sector in Siem Reap.

Sokha Siem Reap Resort is five-star hotel with 1,236 rooms, employing a total of 628 workers. This hotel has two big international standard restaurants, two massage and spa lounges, and a convention venue for more than 3,000 people.

Cambodia currently has 1,429 tourist attractions, of which only 335 sites have licenses. There are in total 647 hotels of 36,236 rooms, 1,996 guesthouses of 28,885 rooms, 688 adult entertainment centres, and 1,844 restaurants across the Kingdom.

Besides, Cambodia has 588 tour agencies, 32 tourism sports sites, and 5,088 tour guides.

According to the Ministry of Tourism’s figure, Cambodia welcomed 5.2 million tourists last year – a five percent increase compared to a year earlier; and the country is expecting 7 million visitors by 2020. To further strengthen this industry, the ministry has set a target to have at least 300,000 qualified tour guides in 2025 to work both within the country and the region.

An additional of 50,000 guides are needed every year as more and more visitors are coming to Cambodia.

