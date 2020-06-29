New Building of CPP’s Headquarters Inaugurated

Source: AKP

The ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) organised here this afternoon a religious ceremony to inaugurate the “January 7 Building”, the new building of CPP’s headquarters.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister and President of CPP and Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly and Honorary President of CPP presided over the event, with many other party’s senior members in attendance.

The inauguration ceremony took place on the CPP’s 69th founding anniversary (June 28, 1951-2020).

The construction of the “January 7 Building” began on Nov. 11, 2018 at the same location of the previous headquarters, along Preah Norodom Boulevard in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkar Mon, Phnom Penh on a land area of 1.6 hectares.

The 150-metre-long and 74-metre-wide building has five floors. It has been constructed with Khmer architecture reflecting unity, solidarity and prosperity of the Cambodian nation and people as well as CPP.

Besides offices, meeting rooms, conference rooms, the “January 7 Building” can accommodate up to 10,000 people with more than 800 parking spaces.

