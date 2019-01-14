Never Take Cambodian People as Hostages to Serve One’s Political Agenda: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that Cambodia would like to befriend every nation in this world and that everyone shall not take the 16 million Cambodian people as a tool to serve their political agenda, addressing on Monday at the groundbreaking of the 3rd Ring Road that connects the capital to Kandal province.

“I don’t want to be enemy to anyone; thus, never take the 16 million Cambodians as the hostages to serve your political agenda, my friend,” the Premier stated.

If Cambodia could not implement her own law, why call her a “sovereign state” and a member of the United Nations, he added.

Prime Minister informed the next generation leader to bear in mind that never trade independence and sovereignty for aids.

Strongman Hun Sen also announced to promote investment climate by reducing unnecessary payment of taxes or expenses, aiming to promote the kingdom’s exports and reduce the imports.

Related posts