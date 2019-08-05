Never Change Leadership of Interior Ministry, Police Must Be under Interior Ministry: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen advised the next generation leader not to change the leadership of Ministry of Interior and to keep National Police under the management of interior, speaking Monday at a graduate ceremony of Cambodian Police Academy in Kandal province.

Prime Minister commended the Ministry of Interior for playing important roles in public administration reform and armed forces reform and that the Ministry of Interior and National Police are important operators in maintaining peace, stability and security and social order.

“One thing I have to advise not just for today or for next year, the next generation must preserve the leadership of Ministry of Interior and that the National Police must be attached under the ministry. If separated, there will be a mess,” the premier stated.

After the ruling party won election in 1998, a number of people also asked the premier to set up the Ministry of National Security or the Ministry of National Police and separate them from the Ministry of Interior, but it was difficult, according to the premier.

His denial was a good decision back then because the Ministry of Interior could not fulfill their duties without equipment in hand and there would be a mess.

Prime Minister added that in Vietnam, the police units are not under the control of the Ministry of Interior and in Thailand, the police are under the prime minister’s control.

