Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that he is the leader who used negotiations as a tool to unite and reconcile the nation more than any leaders in the world.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, addressing to 14,000 garment workers from 23 factories in Phnom Penh’s Por Sen Chey.

“No one uses negotiations more than me. Being a negotiator is harder than a soldier at the battlefield; when we fight, a soldier is in the front, but when we negotiate, a commander is in the front,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

He added that during the war, he was in the battlefield to solve problems between the people and the army; then negotiated to bring about national unity through win-win policy; and then went to the rice fields to promote rice productivity.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has been historically succeeded in subsequent major negotiations, which has become a special talent to lead Cambodia for nearly 40 years and become a strong man of Cambodia.

Cambodian People’s Party (CPP)’s spokesman Sok Eysan said that the premier had launched a policy of national reconciliation until the Paris Peace Agreement was signed on 23rd October 1991. Under the “win-win policy”, the Khmer Rouge groups based in Oddor Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey, and Pailin disbanded without any fire. The last zone, based in Anlong Veng District of Oddar Meanchey, dissolved in 1998, which brought peace and development for Cambodia until today.

