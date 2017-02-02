N.A Successfully Amends Article 48 (NEW-III)

Source: FN

The National Assembly (N.A) released a decision on Thursday afternoon to promulgate the amendment of the National Assembly internal regulation’s chapter 12 article 48 (NEW-III).

The amendment was approved unanimously by 67 lawmakers from Cambodian People’s Party on Feb. 31, 2017 during the N.A’s Extraordinary Meeting.

The amendment was proposed last week by Prime Minister Hun Sen, claiming that the current one violates the court jurisdiction and that it has been used to lobby for the release of prisoners. The proposal, dated Jan. 19, 2017, was signed by 55 lawmakers from CPP.

The decision came into force by the date signing onward and that Kem Sokha will lose his title as “Minority Leader”

