Too Much Criticisms from Opposition, Bad for National Unity: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Addressing Monday at the graduation ceremony of over 3,000 graduates from the Royal University of Law and Economics (RULES), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen deeply regretted the dissolved oppositions’ criticisms on his beer cheer with cyclo drivers during a solidary breakfast on 8 March in Koh Pich.

The critics said it is not good to promote beer in the kingdom. In response, the Premier said too much criticisms make it hard for Khmer to reunite.

“I was criticized by just chitchatting with cyclo drivers and cheering [beer] with them,” he stated.

“All they [the opposition] do is look at me and criticize; they can’t do anything [for national development]. It is impossible to reunite,” he added.

According to Prime Minister, cheering is a practice of global leaders. United States President Obama and opposition leader Hillary Clinton also did that before media.

