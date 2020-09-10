Monthly Minimum Wage for Garment Workers Increases to US$192 in 2021

Source: AKP

Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training said on Thursday that starting from January next year, the minimum wage for garment, textile and footwear workers will rise to US$192 a month, a one-percent increase from that of 2020.

The ministry said the Labour Advisory Committee, composed of representatives from the government, workers and employers, agreed on the minimum wage to be raised to US$190 a month and Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister, decided to add US$2, inching up to US$192 a month.

The ministry stressed that once other benefits such as overtime payment, transport, accommodation and meal allowances, and so on are included, garment, textile and footwear workers will make between US$209 and US$220 a month on average.

The garment, textile and footwear industry is the Cambodia’s biggest export sector, employing about 750,000 people in 1,100 factories across the country.

In 2019, the Kingdom shipped US$9.3 billion worth of garment products to foreign markets, of which the EU and the U.S. are the biggest markets.

The 2020 minimum wage was set at 190 a month, up from US$182 in 2019 and US$170 in 2018.

Related posts