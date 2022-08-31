(1) Preah Monivong Overpass and Kong Sam Ol Overpass – Roads Are Not Up for Transportation Demand

[…] since these bridges have long names, I would like to suggest we call the first bridge “Preah Monivong Flyover/Overpass” […] and the second bridge […] “Kong Sam Ol Overpass” […] it is not that we are starting, but continuing to build rather. We continue to build the necessary infrastructure. Where does it start? Why do we have to build these overpasses? It is clear that it starts from the fact that we are finding a way to respond to the need. This is an era where we have different demand from the past. Thirty years ago, our needs were the main link between supply and demand in terms of food, education, health and other areas, including housing. At present, we are launching the construction for this infrastructure due to the need for travel and the lack of roads or overpasses […]

The requirements for each stage are not the same. What makes such a difference? In the 1980s and 1990s, we were addressing the imbalance between demand for food supply. The population is growing and there is a shortage of food. Today, food is not a problem for us […] we have more than 6.6 million tons of dry season rice, which is about 4.2 million tons of rice left. On the contrary, we are facing the travel needs of the people. Not that (the people) lack the means (of transportation), but the need of the roads since they are not yet compatible with the means of transportation (that the people) have. Narrow roads need to be widening and/or more flyovers to build.

Today’s flyover is different from the flyover of the past […] we named this three-story flyover the Preah Monivong flyover because (it was King Preah Monivong) who built the first bridge in this area in the history of our country. It is here that I want to emphasize that the progress of the nation has led to a change in supply and demand […] there are (problems of imbalance) between more mechanical transportation and travel means to the narrow roads that we need to expand. The growth has led to such changes […]

(2) Proceeds from Investment Cooperation Used in Infrastructural Development to Expand Economic Growth

[…] We have already built and put into use five overpasses, while the 6th one is under construction. We are launching the construction of the 7th and 8th overpasses today and we may continue to build more when we see there are needs […] where does our budget come from? The history of the construction of flyovers and some infrastructure in Phnom Penh requires the “use of palm leaf to pack the palm sugar” methods. It means taking the money made in the city to build the city itself. Through cooperation with OCIC, we have used the proceeds from Koh Pich revenue, from Koh Nora revenue, from Chroy Changvar revenue to build this necessary infrastructure. My strict order has been not to use the benefits from these investments for current expenses but only in infrastructure to boost economic growth.

So far, we have spent a budget of more than 226 million US dollars, that we have granted the right for investment to OCIC, to build both the bridges over the river and the flyovers … five bridges across the river, and 8 flyovers […] it has not only become a city inhabited by many but also where we organized international convention […] ASEAN is scheduled to meet at the Sokha Hotel (at Chroy Changvar) and also host a big party at the OCIC. Just the taxes that come out of it, it is also part of the state revenue. I am not talking about the income of the business profit. I am just talking about the income from the property tax. That is the way to use money to make money, which is the meaning of the development […]

(3) Establishing a New City in Kandal Province in Consideration; Subway May Be an Option for Cambodia in the Future; Three More Bridges in Demand

[…] From more than 300 square kilometers, Phnom Penh is now reaching 700 square kilometers. This is an increase in both size and depth, expansion and intensiveness. I have already issued sub-decrees five times on cutting off land from Kandal for Phnom Penh […] So far, we have conducted study aimed at building the district of Lvea Em into a city a city […] I have made it clear with Samdech Krola Haom Sar Kheng that after the study, the city will not be attached to Phnom Penh. We will keep it under the Kandal province. We will not attach it to Phnom Penh anymore. Let Kandal province have their taxes […] the governor of Lvea Em district, I suppose if that happens, becomes the mayor […]

[…] Oknha Pung Kheav Sae introduced one of his engineers who graduated here and then went to Japan to study design […] in the past, it was not the right subject. Making the subway is also not in demand. Now the need for subways is obvious. Phnom Penh’s real possibilities […] is perhaps the subway. Subway can be connected from Phnom Penh to Kandal province (and to other provinces) and run contiguous in Phnom Penh, maybe (make a railway line) below. I do not know which generation, but the current generation of young engineers can foresee it […]

I should take this opportunity to add that in Phnom Penh, there is a need for up to three more bridges. The first bridge is under negotiation and seeking approval. The study is done by the Republic of Korea, linking Phnom Penh to Svay Chrum. When I met former President Moon Jae-in, I asked him to take the option of connecting this bridge from the night market at the Phnom Penh Old Market to Chroy Changvar and up from Chroy Changvar to Svay Chrum. I hope our Korean friend will continue to give attention to helping us build that bridge, which will be called the Cambodia-Korea Friendship Bridge.

The second bridge, we need, maybe from the Ta Koy (commune) ​​crossing the Mekong River to the other side to ensure traffic diversions. And on the Bassac river, both the Monivong Bridge and the Takhmao Bridge solved the problem, but the traffic is far heavy to resolve. That is why I instructed HE Sun Chanthol to negotiate with the Chinese side. We will build another four lanes bridge around Prek Pra, which is 845 meters long, […] at an estimated cost of US$ 60 million, the price is being negotiated. We consider that it is our priority too, if the Chinese friends agree with this project, we may launch the construction site next year […]

(4) Land Use Allocation, 5 Types of Forests, 13 Types of Agricultural Crops Land

[…] Say Samal, Minister of the Environment […] wrote me briefly about the distribution of land use in Cambodia in 2022, in terms of where we are now? […] in calculating the increasing number of dwellings or infrastructure, crops and land use, generally speaking, land use. What is not found yet is how much land has been taken up by roads in Cambodia? How much land taken up by canals in Cambodia? […] from January to April 31, 2022, the dry season, we have had 491,253 hectares of surface water left, 661,651 hectares of grassland, and 377,357 hectares of residential land, which is an increase in the number of land areas inhabited by people. This number will continue to increase […] we have recorded five different types of forest – Type 1 – jungle is 3,572,513 hectares; Type 2 – green forest covers 37,495 hectares; Type 3 – semi-dense forest covers 1,444,539 hectares; Type 4 – flooded forest covers 719,668 hectares; and Type 5 – mangrove forest covers 78,913 hectares, […] some forests are lost, but they are replaced by rubber, […] by cashew nut, by palm oil. Development is like that […]

(5) Hope Countries Where Cambodian Workers Quit Jobs Do Not File a Claim for Compensation or Associate that with Other Cambodian Workers; Intention to Turn from Superstition into Politics; Two Orders

[…] What has been happening over the past week […] let the Government of the Republic of Korea, Japan, Thailand, especially the Republic of Korea, allow me to apologize for the shortcomings of Cambodian workers, who was cheated and quit their jobs there and returned home. I am begging the governments of those countries […] do not file a claim for compensation from the Cambodian government or from employees who have run away from their jobs, and please do not associate other Cambodian workers with workers who make mistakes due to Brahma deception in Cambodia […]

I do not dare to conclude that (Khem Veasna – President of LDP) has no conscience or is insane. I do not dare to judge because I am not a psychiatrist. However, Khem Veasna at least did not call for people to overthrow the government. He did not call for the people to revolt and overthrew the government like someone else. He did not call for the armed forces to point their guns to destroy the government. He did not call for foreigners to cut off aid from Cambodia. He only enticed people with his superstition that everyone in the world will be drown and die, and only his place is safe […]

At the time that the event broke out, I gave only two orders. Order 1 – be careful to keep security as the third hand may use that time to destroy our people […] because it can see the gathering without permission […] order 2 – people should not try to seize land in Run Ta Ek village where we are distributing land to people who move out of Siem Reap Angkor area […] if anyone goes to occupy land […] we must take immediate legal action […] in addition, we must work hard to provide security, including checking to see if there are any sick people, because they all are our citizens whom he cheated to come over […] Khem Veasna does not belong to an extremist group. If he is extremist, he is extremist only in terms of religion/faith. He only wants to establish the religion of Brahma of Khem Veasna himself […]

I would like to call on all the families who have some differences, not to break up the family, and to reunite the family. Their partners may have misunderstood and been misled but it is now over. Let them – husband and wife – be back together. Local people, do not discriminate them for the fact that they got lost and deceived, and let us all pretend that nothing happened. S/he may have had wrong beliefs, but we must be clement, besides, I told the governor to arrange transportation for those who have no transportation to go home by using the military vehicle of the 4th military region and the 2nd division […]

Let us get ready and be helpful to transport people to the local level, and when transporting, let us provide them with rice and water, and some may also have small children. Take them homes, and ask the village/commune people there not to discriminate against these people, this is the most appropriate solution […]

I am calling on His Excellency Khem Veasna or I may call him brother Khem Veasna to end the call (for people to come to his farm), and please do not confine the people in there […] let the people return home. Khem Veasna […] may keep his faith, but he should be open that whoever wants to listen (may stay), and who does not want to listen may leave and go home […]

(6) Hun Sen’s Children Respect Family Hierarchy; Hun Manet’s Visit to Vietnam; Miss Grand Cambodia Controversies; Son Under the Full Moon Could Be on Screen within a Year More; Maintaining Roads for Durability

The fact that I am addressing Khem Veasna as Excellency, or even brother, would make some people (interpret) that we belong to the same mind and they would cling to the interpretation that I was behind all (Khem Veasna’s) doing. Yesterday something happened regarding my two children. It is a coincidence. Mr. Chhay Sophal wrote a book about the eldest son of the Prime Minister. Mr. Leang De Lux wrote a book about Hun Many. According to the Cambodian Daily, my two children are running in competition for prime minister position. (They concluded that) there is an internal family dispute and Mr. Hun Sen must come out and mediate.

If your family is in that pattern, please do not think of my family as your family […] my family is different. My children, my grandchildren, I only talk about my children and grandchildren, they have their hierarchy. They (the younger brothers) listen to their elder brother. He has no ambition to be prime minister instead of his elder brother. Initially, they only analyze about the inside of CPP. They guessed that within CPP there is no agreement in appointing Manet (as future Prime Minister candidate). Now they go further to put Hun Manet and Hun Many in the spotlight about competing to become prime minister, and the family disputes has been serious that requires Hun Sen to come out and mediate […]

Last night, I added the analysis of Manet’s visit to Vietnam. I explained once, and yesterday on his visit to Laos, I posted it again […] they only talked about the visit to Vietnam, but they did not mention Manet’s visit to Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, and now in Laos, and before long, he will visit India. In Laos, the prime minister and the president received him. What does that mean? For the visit to Japan, Japan had sent a plane fetch Manet to Japan because there were no flights at that time (due to Covid-19). At the end of the visit, the plane had to bring Manet back to Phnom Penh without paying a penny. Japan is in charge. The Cambodian government did not rent a plane for the army chief for the flight. Why not take it for analysis. Why did Japan treat Manet like that? In Singapore, the prime minister, defense minister and the foreign minister have greeted him. In Japan, too, the prime minister, the foreign minister and the defense minister have received him. In Thailand, the Deputy Prime Minister received. While in Vietnam, he met with the Minister of Defense and the President, some commented he went there to receive orders from Vietnam […]

I would also like to ask Lok Chumteav Phoeung Sakona (Minister of Culture and Fine Arts) to review about (the Miss Grand Cambodia contest program) […] I have seen comments posted and exchanged in the social media. Can you have a meeting on that to find out how did that happen? […] that is the duty of the Ministry of Culture and you should get to work immediately. Would you be observing a bit in the future? I do not make judgment, but the public opinion has been so disappointing. We need to listen to this and make adjustments. The actress who are going on stage are not at fault, because they are asked to perform. They have to wear what they have been told to. If they do not wear it, it is not a standard match. It is not wrong for the kids who joined the competition, but the leaders are […]

The movie (Son Under the Full Moon) is in the making. Out of the 1,270 scenes, we are now writing more scenes […] and we have shot only some 300 scenes. It will take about another year for this story to be on screen. The most difficult job is to find an actor or actress, why? Many are too fat and are too beautiful. That is why when I met the actors, I said that we may have to discipline actors for 6 months in order for them to fit into the story correctly. Some characters are too beautiful. No matter how we painted them, they are still beautiful […]

I should […] ask the district governors, as well as the capital governors and other deputy governors who are especially responsible for public works to see the roads. I urge you to look at the road. The day before, the mayor of Takhmao was removed. Why? He was removed due to the fact that he failed to look at the road […] the Royal Government has prepared to amend the law to increase the number of seats for the capital-province-town-district-khan, because there are more and more works since we transfer power from the top to the bottom. This transfer (of power) is not for you to sit and play chess […] heaps of works transferred to the local level […]

You just need to see which road needs to be repaired, […] do not collate with each other or just wait for the Ministry of Public Works to come down and do it. It is not just Phnom Penh or Kandal province (but) all the provinces responsible for looking at road in their areas. Some roads may have a hole of a cup size today […] but the next day or week it will turn out to be a buffalo swamp, if we do not repair it in time. While we have more/longer roads, we also have more need for repair. There must be a responsibility to maintain it to make the road durable […]./.

