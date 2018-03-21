MoEYS Wraps Up Its Three-day Annual Meeting

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen presided over the closing ceremony of the three-day annual meeting of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) held here this afternoon at the Institute of Technology of Cambodia.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his appreciation to the MoEYS’ achievements and highly evaluated the fruitful outcomes of the education reform.

The Premier also reaffirmed his continued support to the education sector and gave some recommendations to improve this domain.

MoEYS has been operating with the vision and mission to establish and develop human resources of very highest quality and ethics in order to develop a knowledge-based society within Cambodia.

In order to achieve the above vision, MoEYS has the mission of leading, managing and developing the Education, Youth and Sports sector in Cambodia in responding to the socio-economic and cultural development needs of its people and the reality of regionalisation and globalisation.

A long-term objective of the MoEYS is to achieve the holistic development of Cambodia’s young people for all sectors. In addition, the ministry intends to engender a sense of national and civic pride, high moral and ethical standards and a strong belief in young people’s responsibility for the country and its citizens.

The MoEYS’s immediate objective is to ensure that all Cambodian children and youth have equal opportunity to access quality education consistent with the Constitution and the Royal Government’s commitment to the UN Child Rights Convention, regardless of social status, geography, ethnicity, religion, language, gender and physical form. The ministry envisages a time when graduates from all its institutions will meet regional and international standards and will be competitive in the job markets worldwide and act as engines for social and economic development in Cambodia.

