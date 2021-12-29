December 29 … 23rd Anniversary of Win-win Politics, End of War, National Unity

Today we gather to inaugurate officially the administration building and the meeting hall of the Ministry of National Defense. Today is also the 23rd anniversary of the end of the war, bringing about national unity, and territorial integrity through win-win politics, December 29, 1998 – December 29, 2021. We are proud of the achievements we have built, which Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh has just mentioned in the report. Of course, here in the past, there were also buildings left by the Sangkum Reastr Niyum (popular socialist society) era. We also built more to expand our work in the recent past, but given the state of works demands, we need to scale up the building to meet the needs of our defense sector. I would like to join Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh to express gratitude to all stakeholders, both state and private, as well as the People’s Republic of China and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. On behalf of the Royal Government, I would commend the leadership of the Ministry of National Defense and all levels of command, from the General Command and Command of the various types of troops: navy, land and air, as well as regional armies, divisions and military operation areas in a nationwide framework.

People’s Defense Foundation … Help People in Difficult Times

In addition to works regarding national defense, our troops have been actively involved in various campaigns related to the occurrence of disasters. We have been through many difficult works, with more frequent disasters such as floods, hurricanes, droughts, as well as building collapses. Most recently, a nationwide vaccination campaign contributed to prevention the spread of COVID-19 has made me proud. Our army in the past has done numerous works in line with people’s defense policy, which people make their participations in time of needs, but when the people are in need, we help right back. (We have realized) vaccination campaign largely by efforts of our military physicians. They have not been easy, especially when we lockdown Phnom Penh, some parts of the city, where there is a need to use military force to supply food to the lockdown areas. I am pleased with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, as well as the command of our troops, for their good jobs […]. Please allow to send greetings to our officers, lieutenants and enlisted men throughout the country, as well as to our officers, lieutenants, and soldiers who are conducting peacekeeping operations under the auspices of the United Nations in Sudan, Lebanon, Central Africa and Mali […]

Mines and Energy/Electricity of Cambodia to Cancel Electricity Consumption Debt

Today I would like to remind you of some of the issues […] I would ask the Ministry of Mines and Energy, as well as the Electricity of Cambodia to review this issue (of electricity consumption debt). Whether it is possible to cancel the old debt. This is something we need to sort out. A moment ago I asked if (in the course of building) this building (there are) still money owed? However, we have all heard of the debt for electricity, which is more than nine billion Riels, equivalent to more than 2 million US dollars. Maybe EDC (Electricity of Cambodia) can check how much it can do to cancel the debt […] besides, how much will the Ministry of Economy and Finance issue? […]

There is one thing I have to demand. I will issue an order to review the arrangements for adding more to the annual electricity consumption budget, because for building one such building, how much electricity consumption will be […]. For the next years, all am asking from all units throughout the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces is to exercise saving on electricity consumption, which is part of the fight against waste and lack of savings.

December 29 on Calendar as “Celebration of the End of War by Win-Win Politics”

So far, we have seen clearer what achievement peace has brought. Our country has gone through three major stages, and tomorrow, Samdech Pichey Sena will mark the 23rd anniversary (of the war end date). I talked about it a great deal during the 20th anniversary, and last night BTV replayed my speech completely. Since today is the 23rd anniversary and tomorrow we have to do another event at the Win-Win Memorial Monument, I would suggest that we consider putting the date in the calendar, though we do not take a day off work. From next year onwards, the calendar should mark “celebration of the end of the war through win-win politics or celebration of win-win politics” […] on December 29 to raise awareness that on that day we decided to end the war completely and bring peace. This is no small matter. It is a big deal. How many countries in the world are at war? […] This win-win politics is about peace, not just for the CPP, for all people in Cambodia to benefit from […]

Peace Unites Territory and Ends Hundreds of Years of Armed Conflict

A country in division has had a chance to have territorial unity. The presence of this peace provided an opportunity for us to unite our territories, to end hundreds of years of armed conflict […] we had had a brief unity after gaining independence in 1953. Later, we had had the movements of Khmer Rouge/Blue/White in the forests, some along the Thai border and some along the South Vietnamese border. In between 1970-1975, Cambodia divided into two. In 1979, even the Khmer Rouge was strong it could not control every inch of territory. If they could, where were we then? In between 1979-1993, Cambodia was a country of four control areas. In 1993-1998 Cambodia still had two territories and two governments. UNTAC spent US$ 2 billion back then and left Cambodia with two territories and two governments.

However, today back then, at this time, I sent Gen. Mul Roeb with two helicopters to transport Khieu Samphan, Nuon Chea and other leaders to dine with me at my house at Takhmao. What happened then was on this day. Last night, Bayon TV and Fresh News made a (documentary on) history of ending the war, including a screening of Khieu Samphan, Nuon Chea, and Ieng Sary in my house. In this world, how could thing like this happen anywhere else (as it did in Cambodia)? Khieu Samphan is still around. He is now bringing his case to the Supreme Court. In the course of peace negotiations, he would not rest if he did not insult me ​​[…]. In the end, Khieu Samphan came to my house along with his wife, children, grandchildren. I welcome them as our compatriots. The court case is a different story. National and territorial unity, extinguishing the flames of war, is not a joke. We worked hard to do those things.

9 November – Unified Date of the Cambodian Army Foundation

I should talk about some issues so that we can all set goals and understand clearly not to make baseless interpretations related to national defense. Before getting into this issue, I should remind His Excellency, Lok Chumteav […] that because country has so many parties (with separate armed forces before), we have to make November 9, 1953, which is the day of national independence, the anniversary of the army foundation. Each party had had its own army. There is a separate history.

Even the crusade led by His Majesty the late King Father the Army was not born on November 9 […] the Khmer Issarak movement had an army history. Later, FUNCINPEC had an army history. The KPNLF also had a history (of its army). The Democratic Kampuchea had a history (army). On May 25, the 125th unit, which was the first established and organized army unit, should we register it as an army? In other words, Lon Nol transformed the army that His Majesty the King created after independence (1953) to the Republican army and worked against the monarchy. The Lon Nol-created army also disappeared. Pol Pot’s army later disappeared […]

We take November 9 as the unified date for the army foundation, but where does the real history of the military today begin? To create a political and military organization for the liberation of the country from the Pol Pot regime, we had built an army. At that time, if I am not mistaken (we) had 23 battalions and 100 armed operation groups that infiltrated the country. I am not the military commander myself, but the one founded and commands this army. The title I wear on this shoulder is not accidental. It is the gift of HM the King for the understanding of the works that I have done as a soldier, the officer, and the founder of the army […]

I would confirm that I do not take anyone’s work as mine, but please do not take my work as yours. You may watch the documentary film and ask senior army chiefs who then were in the rubber plantation of Snuol for the December 2 meeting, whose army is it? This is true […] in the documentary film, one sees Hun Sen walking with the army there. What is important is the photo that captures how we called front in the background. The Front was born on December 2, 1978, and the organized units formed on May 25, 1978. The poster shown in picture says “The Ceremony of Assigning the Armed Forces of the National United Front for Salvation of Kampuchea.” The phrase “National United Front for Salvation of Kampuchea” is mine, in a way.

Going Through Three Stages

[…] We have gone through three stages. The first stage is the overthrow of the genocidal regime of Pol Pot, which I just talked about the organization of the armed forces, and then the organization of a political organization called the National United Front for Salvation of Kampuchea and the National United Armed Forces for Salvation of Kampuchea. We did that and we succeeded in liberating the country from the genocidal regime of Pol Pot on January 7, 1979, with the support of the Vietnamese People’s Army in liberating the country […]

The second stage is the protection and reconstruction phase of the country. There are two phases here to remember. One of the phases was waging whole war. There was no talks. All we did was fighting. Another phase was a combination between fighting and negotiation. At that time, I had to change two ministers. First, Tea Banh, promoted from Deputy Chief of Staff to Minister of Public Works. I requested that Tea Banh return to the Ministry of National Defense. I was both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, but later I handed it over to Kong Koam only to find that it was difficult to get into the negotiation phase with lack of actors. I took back the post of Foreign Affairs under my wing so that this negotiation can move forward.

(Tea) Banh may still remember, when I set my first goal, I used the words “must neutralize the armed forces” […] and (I) assigned Tea Banh to be the liaison with the Thai administration to reduce the intervention of the Thai army on us when we attacked the Khmer Rouge on the border. Later, we negotiated the opening of the way for the so-called “Sihanouk-Hun Sen Fere-en-Tardenois.” Negotiations gradually expanded from the Cambodian side to engaging ASEAN members. My visit in January 1989 to Bangkok was not a coincidence. In 1998, I met secretly in Vientiane with Prime Minister Chatichai Choonhavan, Commander-in-Chief Chavalit Yongchaiyudh, […] with the help of the former (Laotian) Party Secretary and Prime Minister Kaysone Phomvihane. The one who directly helped with the meeting is the current President and the Party Secretary Thongloun Sisoulith. As the two sides had a good understanding, General Chavalit Yongchaiyudh pushed for my visit. This is very similar to the situation I am preparing to go to Myanmar in the next few days […] this is a way of seeing the past as an experience. If you do not meet, you cannot understand each other. That is why I keep saying, “Let me do it.” If I have not yet done it, why make this or that points […]

The fighting and negotiation phase had protracted, but at least we were not in a complete confrontation. There are both opportunities for negotiation and chances for fighting. Nevertheless, we overcame all difficulties and reached the signing of the Paris Agreement of October 23, 1991 […] this point has revealed a process from the whole war to the negotiation and the fighting altogether. In the framework of Southeast Asia, (it also sets a new trend) where the previously divided into two blocks and complete confrontation had become confrontation and negotiation altogether. The global trend is the same. It had evolved from complete confrontation to confrontation and compromise. This was the process at the time […]

The third stage is the opening of a new page in the history of a resolute fight against the color revolution, i.e. the stage of maintaining peace and tranquility of the people to ensure the development of the country. In this meaning, I want to emphasize that the color revolution in the world is not over but even more serious. I wanted to bring this issue to our troops clearly. What the army commander said the other day, (people who called themselves analysts) have made it a topic […] they say it was not right (that the army commander) says (that the army must) protect the leader, the (national) institutions […]

Armed Forces in Hand to Win the Color Revolution

I would emphasize that in order to win the color revolution the only way is to hold on to the armed forces. We recognize the neutrality of the armed forces and the civil administration before political parties, but we cannot neutralize the armed forces and the civil administration between the government and the political parties. Remember that point. The color revolution can win in some places but not in Cambodia. Why? According to experience, we must remember that (forces) must be equally neutral before all political parties, for example, the police force must protect any political parties – in power or not in power – gathering in the election campaign, etc. […] however, between the Royal Government and political parties, the ruling party also included, there is no neutrality.

I saw on CNN live broadcast from Tbilisi, Georgia. As protesters entered the palace of President Eduard Shevardnadze, an old friend of mine, the military did not intervene. In Cambodia, that would not absolutely be the case. In 2013, an ambassador of a superpower told my son that if (there are protesters) jumping into government positions, please do not shoot. I have already told all the armed forces where the red line is. There is no need for you to mess up […] should they dare to kill officials, members of parliament, (that would be a) no (and I would order an) end of the situation immediately […]

Roles and Responsibilities of the Supreme National Defense Council

Why? You may read the Constitution and the law concerned. Article 23 of the Constitution reads – The King is the Supreme Commander of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces. The Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces appointed to command the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces. That is Article 23. Article 24 – The King presides over the Supreme National Defense Council, which shall be established by law. Now this law is there. (It) gives me the right to command the army or not. The law first of all says – […] the Supreme National Defense Council to ensure the protection of the Constitution, the defense of national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Cambodia and to ensure the implementation of the competent duties and responsibilities of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and to review and approve national defense policy and plan. (Reading relevant articles continued)

How do you understand these points? You do not want me to command the armed forces personally. You wanted to deprive me of my rights when you are talking about the Prime Minister wearing military uniforms and commanding troops in accordance with the constitutional framework. Whoever violates the Constitution, the armed forces must destroyed. For example, a Coup d’Etat, no matter where it comes from, actions must be immediate. Destroy them. Do not allow them to create a mess because of color revolution.

Hold on to Armed Forces and Civilian Administration to Defend Constitution

At the heart of the color revolution, […] its core is the neutralization of the armed forces and civilian administration. The core substance of those who seek to overthrow here and there, in the old time they would use army for invasion, but lately, they hatch the color revolution. The color revolution master was to start with neutralizing the armed forces and the civilian administration. We do not allow them to do that here. Our armed forces are neutral only among and between political parties. There is no neutrality between the Royal Government and political parties […] let me tell the key of the color revolution. That is neutrality of the armed forces and the civil administration. Whereas the key to defending the country and defending the Constitution is to hold on to the armed forces and the civilian administration […]

No Color Revolution Permitted

For what reason they have interpreted the (army Chief’s statement) to mean that we have not had peace yet and make it a reason why there is an appeal for forces to protect (leaders and institutions). Were the persons crazy? Some even are Ph.D. […] the commander of the armed forces speaks in loud voice […] well, soldiers have to speak with energy. If the captain speak like a chanting, he should be going to the Buddhist pagoda […] have countries in the world abandoned their armies? Even they are in peace for hundreds of years, they are still strengthening their military capabilities. Why Cambodia cannot just talk about defense. Is this provocative or what? Please do not confuse roles and responsibilities.

Today, I know that we have here friends who are military attachés listening to this speech. We do not allow anyone to carry out a color revolution on pitiful land. We know the taste of the pain of a war-torn country. We do not neglect any considerations on our national security. Some declared on the 30th anniversary of the 23rd (October) Paris Agreement they would dissolve the monarchy that belongs to all of us, and create in its place a republic, we all should remember, Cambodia once had a coup and because of that coup, we have so many problems to this day.

Now (I do not care about) what you would say? I sent this message for you to analyze. I have reached the stage of pushing the boat along the current. Yesterday, seeing my son posting, I decided post a message reading – “let us listen to how the young disciplined the senior.” It is good to take the baby buffalo to fight with the mother buffalo [a story about a baby buffalo runs after a mother buffalo thinking she is its mother in a contest that the one with baby buffalo became the winner]. If you play, do not be angry. If you are angry, do not play […]

As long as I Am in Power, I Have Right to Command the Army

As long as I do not withdraw from the Prime Minister post yet, I still have the right to command the army, the police, in general, all the forces under the executive. (Anyone under command) not listening, the only way to deal with it is to remove (from the rank). If you make a mistake, you must be accountable too. They should well remember and do not wish to launch a color revolution to arrest Hun Sen […] who risked his head to liberate the country, to bring out of forest brothers and sisters so that the country can unite for peace until now […] I would not let you do as you wish. That is my confirmation […] meaning if political parties you make mistake, either the ruling party or the opposition, (the armed forces) will arrest. We provide equal protection for all. That means neutral. However, if there are actions to overthrow the government, (they) must act immediately […] (according to them), globally, in the United States and the United Kingdom, there are two types of degrees. I wonder how he could say that. Maybe the Americans and/or the British have to deal with this if their schools bestowed two types of degrees […]

To Determine Retirement Age of Prime Minister

Now he comes out insult me. That would be fine. Let me make an advanced statement here. When I leave the post of Prime Minister, I will fulfill wishes of those asking to have a law to determine the retirement age of the Prime Minister. I will do it. How old do you want to be now? Tell me again. The other day, I saw them posting that the one-nationality law governing four institutions is not important, the prime minister’s term and age are. The term of the Prime Minister cannot be determined, because the people voted to elect members of parliament. They do not directly elect any President or Prime Minister. The National Assembly members elected the Prime Minister […] that is what it is. At that time, they said that the age of the Prime Minister must be set. Okay. When we finished with the elections and voted to give confidence to the new government, we, the MPs, would get together for a press conference and initiate the ​​proposed law to limit the age of the Prime Minister. Make it 70 years, maybe enough. For example, if I were to leave in 2023, I am only 71 years old. If you wanted, we can set it for 72 years. However, the one who wanted the law very much now is 73 years old. He kill himself with what he did. I congratulate the release of the next generation leaders to take turns. Give it all or you do not have the human resources to continue. Let me be clear, now I am the Prime Minister. After 2023, I became the father of the Prime Minister. In 2040, I will become the grandfather of the Prime Minister […]

Even No Longer Be Prime Minister, Still President of Ruling Political Party

This is the point. I should or I must say it so that we can all understand. Let me give the message. Foreigners intend to hatch a color revolution in Cambodia, please do not be hopeful. Even if Hun Sen resigns as Prime Minister, Hun Sen is still the president of a political party. People need not worry. I am still the president of a political party, the president of a ruling political party. It was because responding to your demand but I have a need. I have announced that I will be Prime Minister until I stopped wanting to do. What does that word mean? I used to use the word ‘I would do it’ for 10 more years but later I used the word “I would do until I stopped wanting to do it.” The sentence means when is not definite. It could means (I would stop in) another year, another two years, another three years, or for another 20 years. It is up to me. Would you understand the meaning clearly?

Defend Monarchy and Throne

Whatever they would do has been to insult the King. I would remind them that this country is country of monarchy. We have three mottos – Nation, Religion and King. All officers and enlisted men must be decisive to defend the monarchy and defend the throne. Any insult to the King is unforgivable. Attempts to overthrow the constitutional monarchy, attempts to overthrow the throne, are intolerable. Hitting me is like opening a fence to get to a fight against the throne. We took oath to defend the territory, to defend the regime. Today (dressed) in military uniforms, it looks a bit fierce, but not against the army. Just tell the army not to be neutral between the government and the political parties. According to their wishes, the so-called founders of the strategic plan for the overthrow (of Royal Government), we just grasp its core intention. At its core, its goal is to teach us to neutralize the armed forces and civilian administration […]

Continue Reform, Strengthen Armed Forces Capability and People’s Defense

(We have been neutral taken) Law on the General Statute of Civil Servants and the Armed Forces (into account). We have no party affiliation in the military, but every individual has freedom to hold any political party s/he likes. It is individual freedom. Maybe some radio stations will take this matter in for analysis […] today I presented to you a topic for analysis for good two weeks. They first run after Hun Sen, and secondly, after Hun Manet […] we needed to continue to reform our army. In the reform front, we have already done a lot, but we need to continue reform to strengthen the capacity of our armed forces. We must strengthen the people’s defense policy.

We are proud of our nation when things happen, such as the situation on the border, the rear forces was so massive and closely attached to the army. The units of the provinces, the capital have to have close connection with divisions and military regions […] that is the highlight of the people’s defense. If we do this properly, the connection between the army and the people will be good. People will be a never drying source of recruits for the army. A great source to serve the national defense. Whatever reforms we are taking, its depth must be to strengthen the people’s defense policy, because it will provide peace for all […]

For us, we have no troops abroad other than the ones to carry out peacekeeping operations under the banner of the United Nations. We did not send troops to invade any country. There is no need to worry about the people’s opposition to our defense policy for that matter. On the contrary, the rear forces is massive for our defense sector. Companies can do business because the country is peaceful. The one who seeks peace is the army, who plays the core role as backbone for peace of the country and for the protection of the people. Please continue to reform and conduct regular training […]

I think I will wrap it up here as (Samdech Pichey Sena) Tea Banh will have another event tomorrow […] at the win-win monument. Tomorrow night, do not forget to launch fireworks. Let our people visit the Win-Win Monument as there will be fireworks in the evening. The stadium, inaugurated the other day, built with help of the Chinese friends, and other sports departments, all around, will look spectacular with fireworks to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the end of the war through win-win politics. Thank you for all the support and especially thank you to Samdech Pichey Sena who has been close with me so far. In other words, 42 years and almost 43 years. Taking into consideration when he became the Minister of Defense, it had been more than 30 years now […]./.

