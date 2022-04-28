Vaccines Prioritized for Sportspersons

Today, as before, I always have a meeting with sportspersons before sending you to the South East Asian Games. I would like to know, how many of our sportspersons had been infected with Covid-19? Please stand up. Do not be ashamed, because once you were infected with Covid-19, you are already safe. Those who are not yet infected are the one to worry. So, there are about 100 or so. Please sit down. Covid-19 destroyed us, but we also tried to overcome it. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense, Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh is in charge of this work and through HE Thong Khon, HE Hang Chuon Narun, vaccinations are given priority for our sportspersons, and they follow a regular vaccination interval. We need to focus more on training.

660 Sportspersons, 45 Sports Leaders and Assistants

I’m glad that today we have 660 (sportspersons), of which 45 are leaders and officials, to send to the games. Comparing with the number (we sent for) SEA Games in the Philippines nearly 30 years ago, at that time, the number of sportspersons was less than the number of entourages, which even I was shocked to provide financial cover for the travel of our national teams. Looking at the statistics, suddenly I saw that there are more people in the entourage team than the sportspersons, and they all stayed at five-star hotels. Today, I really appreciate the arrangement with only 45 in the entourage team who will provide assistance to the sportspersons, and the contestants were the largest number […] this is the first time we have sent a large number of sportspersons to the tournament, which is the last one before we host (SEA Games) in 2023.

Hope to Draw Experiences to Host SEA Games Properly

I hope that our sports leaders as well as our sportspersons will be experimenting there so we can properly host (SEA Games). Of course, we have studied step by step until now, which country manages how and it will be our (turn) to manage as well as others, or even better. We also need to prepare for this game with research on how to organize them to easily organize the 2023 SEA Games for Cambodia. Of course, it’s very close, considering the match now and only one year to go. Vietnam did in May 2022, and we will be doing it in May too, we have one year only to do all that […]

Use No Banned Substances for National Honor and Dignity

For going to the competition, I support the statement of His Excellency Thong Khon (Minister of Tourism and Vice Chairman of Cambodian SEA Games Organizing Committee (CAMSOC)), and as well as my previous words, that our sportspersons try to compete with the ability to avoid violation of the rules of the game and to avoid use of banned tonics […] this is the uniqueness and dignity of the country. Sportspersons must know that going to this game is to carry the flag of the Kingdom of Cambodia. You have to know that with you is HM the the king, the legislature and the executive body, especially the nearly 17 million people. Honor and dignity are very important for our nation. Therefore, this stimulant must not be used […] use of prohibited stimulants is intentional. So, if there is this problem, it is bad for the image of our nation. Never let this happen in our sports.

Common Standard in Sports, None in Politics, Democracy, Human Rights

In this world, as I once said, only sports have a common standard. Do not talk about international standards on democracy, human rights, or on this/that issue. There is none. At this point, we respect the role of sports, which is called the international standard and it only applies in sports. There are no international standards for politics, (governing) issues, democracy, (and) human rights. Some people, while hearing what I am saying like this, without thinking what would the standard be, may scold or attack me. But I do not care what they would say. This is my right to comment.

Let us talk about a country called the father of democracy. They apply different standards. For example, in the United States, with support of only 40% or even less become the president. Why? about 60% of the (total) population go to the polls, or we say 70%. When it comes time to go to the polls, the ballots are of course divided. If contestants are running neck and neck – one gets 36% and another 34%, then the one (who get elected has) only 36% of the 70% of voters. If we take into account the number of votes received, plus the population across the country, including those who did not turn out to vote, it means that the percentage is very low. That is democracy in America.

However, in France, there democracy is different. If contestant cannot win more than 50% (of the votes), the person cannot be president. France conducted two rounds of elections. In the first round, if you do not get more than 50% of the vote, the second round is voted on by the first and second place winners. So last Sunday, President Emmanuel Macron, who is due to end his second term, said, and I got the gist of it, that – among those who voted for him, there are those who may not like him, but they prevent extremist from coming to power. That is the direction […]

I see some people come up with an analysis. As a Khmer, I am ashamed. Some underestimate the degree/study in Cambodia, but to those who have a doctorate in Cambodia, when they fled abroad, (people) suddenly called (him) a doctor, while, at the same time, they continue to underrate the study in the country. When that very person, who studied under our school roof since 1979, did a bachelor and a master, and even a Ph D in Cambodia, went abroad, (he) becomes a doctor […] so it seems, degree earned in the country is valuable too. Khmer degree is good too […]

Global Supply Chain Crises Over Covid-19 and International Issues

Sports is the only field where international standard is respected by all countries. Of course, in the future, there will be a need for that on some issues, for example: climate change, and even some public health issues may become common standards, but there are still problems. Example: Europe accuses Indonesia and Malaysia of cutting down too much forest to grow palm oil. They threatened not to buy palm oil from Indonesia or Malaysia for deforestation. Indonesia and Malaysia have said they will cut down forests that do not provide economic benefits but grow palm oil instead. They will be forest too. The interpretation is different on that issue.

We also replaced degraded forest by rubber trees/cashew trees, which provide economic benefits. Heard that now Indonesia is starting to suspend palm oil exports. Earlier, Europe threatened to stop buying palm oil due to deforestation. Suddenly, Indonesia, suspended the export of palm oil, creating market turmoil over the issue of palm oil. The so-called chaotic world due to different interpretations and misunderstandings, or the global supply chain is in crisis because of Covid-19 on the one hand, and due to some other international issues, on the other.

Now, the world is facing not only the Russia-Ukraine problem, but new issues are emerging recently in the Middle East also. Those countries are being affected by the inability to organize sports competition. There was a time when our team had had to have a competition against Iraq or Syria and they had to do that (in Bahrain). Some hosting countries – because of their security reason – do not guarantee safe organization of sports events and had to borrow sports venues from other countries. In public health too, if infectious diseases break out in countries, they may borrow sports venues from another country to compete. They can borrow from each other. We do not borrow from anyone, and we would delay. But 2023 is an obligation because we have already prepared the groundwork.

Transfer of Covid-19 Patients to Return Olympic Stadium to Sports

Seeing the figures for our Covid-19 patients across the country, the figure that I received yesterday were just 93. Of these 93, only 26 were in Phnom Penh, and out of 26, eight were in normal condition and under normal oxygen. There were eight patients using one ventilator on a normal oxygen tank and nine are in ICUs. Well, I suggest you check and discuss. We still owe the Olympic Stadium, which has not yet been handed over to the sport. I think that HE Aun Porn Moniroth can also watch it through live broadcast or news (even though he is not here today). HE Mam Bunheng can also see and stakeholders too. We are now building a hospital with a capacity to ward more than 10,000 people, which will be completed early next year. At our Olympic Stadium we have already transferred a lot, and I do not want to keep the rest of them there anymore […] patients can be transferred to Chak Angre center. Want to discuss this or go to Luang Mae Hospital or go to Chak Angrae Hospital so that we can hand over this stadium for repairs […]

HLuang Mae Hospital to Be Cancer Specialized Hospital

At HLuang Mae Hospital, I think in the future we can turn this hospital into a cancer hospital. The day before, my daughter-in-law, the Doctor of public health, brought their childen for dinner with us. She asked me, “father, the hospital (HLuang Mae) should be prepared to specialize in something, especially cancer.” I think it’s appropriate. In the future, we can prepare the hospital for cancer, because now there are a lot of cancers patients, […] I support such an arrangement. For the time to come, for the Covid-19 section, we will have a place of more than 10,000 beds that the city hall is working on […]

We Have the Ability to Host SEA Games

For next year, we have been freezing budget for four years in a row. A few days ago, I started freezing another 30 billion (Riel). We need 120 billion Riel or it is 40 million dollars (US) to prepare for next year’s competition. We have to spend money. This is where we need to see (where the money we freeze is going). I used to tell people/sportspersons that I asked ASEAN leaders to be understanding. In 2011 in Indonesia, under former President Susilo Bambang, I asked for understand of the ASEAN leaders that Cambodia cannot afford to host the (SEA Games) because we need funds to serve development, especially infrastructure to stimulate economic growth and reduce poverty. The president of Indonesia said that was a right move. In 2023, however, we have a strong foundation (to fulfil the role of hosting SEA Games), and our Chinese friends have provided a huge stadium for that matter, along with some of the bases we have already set up, as well as achievements such as the Olympic Stadium left by His Majesty King Preah Borom Ratanak Kaod, for whom, we, the next generation, are thankful to His Majesty, the King Father […]

Were There No 1970 Coup, Cambodian Sports Would not Have Gone Backwards

… If there was no war, Cambodia’s sports could have gone much faster, because at that time, His Majesty the King cared so much. We see pictures of him wearing a medal, even bronze or silver, directly (to sportspersons). He cares about national education and sports. He cared a lot. During GANEFO (The Games of the New Emerging Forces), Cambodia built an Olympic stadium as a legacy for us today. At that time, our country was also one of the fastest growing countries in the region.

Unfortunately, the war of 1970 destroyed everything. Phnom Penh left without people. (HM the King Father) left us heritages of sports venues in the provinces and everywhere that we are using every day, such as football field, swimming pool, etc., now, it is our turn to do it for our children, who are our younger generation. Those of us here, one may ask how many more years can we live? At least 30 years more. I can afford another 30 years. My chances are high. Fortune tellers say I am to live to 101 years old, but I am not in power until 101 years old. The most I could do is 10 years more […] my father went to 980 years of age, my grandfather to 93, and my grand mother to 91 years of age.

N95 Mask for Sportspersons Going for SEA Games in Vietnam

When you travel to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, you must be careful about your health and listen to the advice of doctors. Covid-19 in Vietnam is indeed declining, but we also need to be careful. Wearing a mask needs to be checked carefully. His Excellency Thong Khon must look at the masks issue. There are many types of masks. In extreme situations, what kind of mask should be used. I think the N95 masks. That is medical mask. Although a little expensive, it should be used by our brothers and sisters. Buy N95 for our players to use when going to the tournament. We may not have only one standard mask […]

Increase Salary of Retirees, Reduce Salary Gap between Retirees Before and After

Basically, we put in a lot of effort through training, through which we provide […] with regular allowances for training, despite the poor economy. If our economy is getter better beyond this, I think the sponsorship process will be more than that. I would also like to take this opportunity to apologize to the Armed Forces officials across the country who did not get the increment of their salaries in the last two years. Salary is stagnant. I suggest it was an urgent task to find a way to increase the salaries of veterans and former retirees who have (low) salaries […]

Therefore, in the past, through the efforts of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, we have been able to reduce the salary gap by implementing the policy of reducing the gap between the previous retirees and the later retirees. Now, those retirees from before have reached 640,000 (Riels), while those retired later received 800,000 (Riels). It’s close together. A little more push, they would get there. We all are happy together. At least those who retire later reach US$ 200 (US)/month. We have to push this (salary increment) to the army, the police, the civil servants. This is one of the problem-solving programs for retirees.

As of 27 April 2022, Tax Revenue Reached 53%

As for the economic forecast, if the impact is not too great from Covid-19 and from the war (between) Russia-Ukraine, there is a possibility of a salary increase for 2023. Just how much, we have to think later […] HE Kong Vibol reported to me that the revenue as of April 27, 2022 tax has already reached 53%. So, at the end of this month, we say 53%. We took 4 months to achieve 53%. Last year, the tax exceeded the plan by 124%. This year, judging by the pace of the revenue we are collecting, it will give us (the possibility) of relieving stress.

US$ 40 M/Month to Feed 700,000 Families

We are spending US$ 40 million a month to feed 700,000 families, or about 3 million people, so that they do not fall below the poverty line in the Covid-19 phase. The Royal Government dares to spend. We spend US$ 40 million a month, US$ 480 million a year, but this is a necessary expense. Not thinking about the cost of treating any disease, only thinking about feeding the people. This is a social safety net. In difficult times, but we do not waste. For the army and the police, we have to sew masks for them […] in one day, we use a lot of masks and sometimes they put on military T-shirts but wear white masks. Must prepare the mask for the military, the police and the military police […]

Wearing Mask Is Not an Obligation but a Personal Decision

True, now that wearing a mask is lifted, but I still observe our people (are wearing ones), and I’m happy. I asked around and some said wearing masks for two years have been comfortable. Every other year, they said, they had flu 3 to 4 times. He has not had a cold since he wore a mask. If so, continue to wear a mask, because wearing masks is a habit that we introduced since before the arrival of Covid-19. We see on the street some people riding motorcycles wearing masks because they stop dust from entering their mouth/nose. Therefore, wearing a mask is not an obligation and is an individual decision to protect (own) health. That’s a good way to protect yourself. Let the people decide for themselves on health protection, take personal responsibility for success […]

How Will Russia-Ukraine War Affect Cambodia and the World

Yesterday, I talked about Russia cutting off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, who refused to pay in rubles. Suddenly after this decision, last night, there are three countries that open accounts to pay in rubles, fearing Russia’s cut off. The politics of punishment is not hitting the target and boomeranging too. Now the country that was cut off by Russia must cut firewood to burn instead. In Germany, which used to emit gas to help heat, now has to reduced. Not a joke. The global supply chain is in trouble. We are waiting to see what effect it will have on us stemming from the war crisis in Ukraine.

IMF drops forecast while inflation is now happening in many countries. Thailand is in trouble with the baht depreciation. These are the common denominators that I have asked understanding from our Armed Forces and civil servants, who did not have increments of their salaries in the last two years due to Covid-19. Now, in addition to Covid-19, we have this war situation. In terms of the economic framework, it has become World War III. In terms of economic impact, it has already begun. We need to redouble our efforts to ensure our macroeconomics while ensuring political stability […]

Former UNTAC Military Commander Should Visit Development in Pailin

Yesterday I met and I had lunch with UNTAC Commander (John Sanderson). He will go to the area where he could not enter (in the UNTAC time). I encouraged him to go to Pailin, but he will go to Anlong Veng. I told him that there were high-rise buildings in Pailin, even the school I built had 3-4 floors in Pailin, in areas where there were wars (such as): Kamrieng, Phnom Proek, Malai, Sampov Loun. At the time (that Cambodia was ruled by UNTAC), the UNTAC President, the UNTAC military commander, and the UNTAC Vice President, could not enter Pailin because two Khmer Rouge soldiers put a bamboo stick across the road. No one can enter. His Excellency John Sanderson is in (Phnom Penh) today, he will then goes to Siem Reap and then to Anlong Veng, and then (continues) to Battambang. If he got to Battambang, I urge him to go to Pailin, where he used to go by helicopter and he was not allowed to enter […]

Do Not Wait for War Breakout to Call for Peace

Peace is hard to find. Let’s keep the peace. If you want to protect sports or other fields that are flourishing (today), you must protect the peace from destruction like after the coup d’etat of 1970 that created (war) and everything destroyed. Do not wait until you lose peace to shout for peace. Do not wait for war breakout to shout for peace. Now, obviously, the Ukrainian people are fleeing. What the people of Ukraine need now is calling for peace, […] just like our Cambodians did in the war era. In Iraq, in Libya, in Syria, in Yemen, peace is being strengthened after the wars. Our troops in Lebanon, in South Sudan, in Central Africa, in Mali, especially in Central Africa and Mali, are also facing rebel raids.

Peace Foundation Boosts Two Consecutive Decades 7.5% Economic Growth

This peace base, which gave us economic growth of 7.5% for two consecutive decades, moved Cambodia from the stage of a low-income country to a low-middle-income country, and we are ambitious to become a high-income country by the year 2030. According to the new milestone to be recalculated, the current income for each Cambodian is more than 2,000 US dollars, but according to the 2011 milestones, our income is just over 1,700 (US dollars). The higher our income, the more difficult it is to obtain external credit because we need to borrow only at commercial interest. I have already made recommendations and we need to think carefully. We can still talk to China/Japan/ South Korea/Asian Development Bank to continue financing for concessional interest rates. We need to continue to develop, and for development to happen we needed to keep the peace […]./.

