Cambodian 1.5 million masks and medical tools/equipment delivered to the Government of Timor-Leste left Phnom Penh on a special flight at 5am on the morning of 2 December 2020. The shipment led by HE Uch Borith, Minister attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, representing Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, accompanied by representatives from the Ministry of Health and other officials […]

It should be reminding that the Royal Government of Cambodia had just provided over two million masks and a number of medical tools/equipment to Lao (People Democratic Republic) and another set of over two million masks and medical tools/equipment to Myanmar in its efforts to help prevent and fight against Covid-19.

