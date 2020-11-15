Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen,

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia,

to Prime Minister of the Laos People’s Democratic Republic

On behalf of the Royal Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia, I wish to donate two million facemasks and a number of medical equipment as described in the list attached to the government and people of the Laos People’s Democratic Republic.

I will send the Health Secretary of State, Lok Chumteav Yuok Sambath, to bring the donation by a special flight to the Capital Vientiane on Monday next week.

I have a firm belief that under your brilliant leadership, the Laos People’s Democratic Republic will reap success in the fight against Covid-19 and we will be rising up strongly altogether./.

