On the morning of July 19th, 2021, Cambodian government has donated medical equipment for combating against COVID-19 to Vietnam.

To contribute to the fight against COVID-19 outbreak in Vietnam, which currently on the rising. Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has decided to donate USD 200,000, 1 million regular masks and 100,000 medical masks (N95) and 100 oxygen generators to Vietnam. At the same time, Samdech Kittiprittbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Red Cross, has also donated USD 100,000 to Vietnam Red Cross through the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia.

Lok Chumteav Men Sam An. President of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association, has also donated USD 50,000 to the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association through the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia.

Thus, the donation to Vietnam to combat COVID-19 has a total of USD 350,000, with 1 million regular masks and 100,000 medical masks (N95), as well as 100 oxygen generators./.

