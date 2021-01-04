Led by HE Ouch Borith, Minister Delegate Attached to the Prime Minister, Representative of Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and accompanied by HE Youk Sambath, Secretary of State of Health, and other officials, more than two million masks and 12 other medical equipment, the donation of the Royal Government of Cambodia to the government and people of Nepal, transported by special plane on the morning of January 4, 2021.

This is the fourth time that Cambodia has participated in the prevention of Covid-19 with friendly countries, most recently providing more than two million masks and some medical equipment to Laos, providing more than two million masks and equipment to Myanmar, and one million masks and other medical supplies to Timor-Leste. For Nepal, we have already prepared the assistance and ready to deliver on January 4.

This humanitarian donation from the Royal Government and the people of Cambodia to the Government of Nepal include two million masks, 100,000 cloth masks, 20,000 N95 masks, 20,000 safety goggles, 20,000 safety vests for health officials (in sets), 500 thermometers, 20,000 face protection visors, 20 respirators, 20 Vista 120 TVs and accessories, 500 cases of 25 kg of disinfectant powder per container (Chlorine type B), 1,000 pairs of safety shoes and 2,000 pairs of hand soap./.

