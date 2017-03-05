Leaked Conversation Between Hun Sen and Kem Sokha on How to Challenge Party’s Power from Sam Rainsy (Video inside)

Source: FN

The audio conversation, considered as top secrete, between Prime Minister Hun Sen and Kem Sokha, was leaked in the evening on March 4 through Facebook account known as Seyha.

The new leakage was posted on Facebook after Cambodia National Rescue Party denied a leakage of conversation among Kem Sokha, CNRP lawmaker and a staff of Hun Sen’s cabinet that was released yesterday.

The conversation between Hun Sen and Kem Sokha was made on Sept. 25, 2016 and lasted more than 20 minutes, touching on how to challenge Sam Rainsy and get him out of the party and to be replaced by Kem Sokha.

In that conversation, Kem Sokha was also seeking help from Hun Sen to discharge him from his court case involving with sex scandal.

Related posts