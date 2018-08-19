Lancang Mekong-LECC Congratulates PM Hun Sen on the Overwhelming Support in Election 2018

Source: FN

Lancang-Mekong Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation Center (LM-LECC) congratulated Prime Minister Hun Sen for the overwhelming support from Cambodian citizens to become Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, according to LM-LECC’s letter Fresh News received on Sunday.

LM-LECC said the result of Cambodian general election 2018 fully reflected the support and confidence that premier Hun Sen has received from the Cambodian people, born from the ongoing efforts and achievements that Prime Minister Hun Sen has done to promote peace and stability, social development, and welfare of people throughout the country.

LM-LECC firmly believed that under premier’s wise leadership, Cambodia will be further developed and stronger.

Lancang-Mekong Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation Center expressed a strong will to strengthen strategic ties with Cambodia and pay close attention to the concerns of premier

LM-LECC also pledged to maintain stability in Lancang-Mekong region and to facilitate the development of the kingdom.

Lancang-Mekong Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation Center is part of the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation, initiated by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the 17th China-ASEAN Summit, held on 13 November 2014 in Myanmar.

Lancang-Mekong Cooperation comprises of six member states, including China, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

