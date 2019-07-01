Krousar Tmey Foundation Continues to Grow after Transferring to under Ministry of Education: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen believed that after transferring Krousar Tmey Foundation to be under the management of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, it will continue to grow with the support from the Royal Government of Cambodia as well as local and foreign donors.

The statement was made Monday, 1 July, at the meeting with members and staff of Krousar Thmey Foundation in Phnom Penh.

The premier pledges to make Kroursar Tmey foundation “a decent institute” for the disabled and deaf people to be able to pursue higher education.

Currently, Krousar Tmey Foundation and Deaf Children’s School is divided into two sections: (1) Special Education High School and (2) National Institute of Special Education. It has five locations with 890 management boards, teachers and students. There are 702 students, of which 286 are females; 162 eyes-impaired students, of which 61 are females; and 540 deaf students, of which 225 are females.

Krousar Tmey Foundation, established in 1991, is the first Cambodian Foundation helping disadvantaged children, building a world in which children are empowered to grow into independent and responsible adults.

