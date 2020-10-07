Koh Pich-Koh Norea Bridge Construction to Start in Late October

Source: AKP

The construction of a bridge connecting Koh Pich satellite city in Phnom Penh to the Koh Norea development area in the capital’s Khan Chbar Ampov will begin on Oct. 26.

The information was announced this morning by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen at the inauguration ceremony of the Prince Manor Resort in Kean Svay district, Kandal province.

According to the Premier, he will preside over the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony.

Once built, the bridge will contribute significantly to reducing traffic congestion on National Road No. 1, especially at Preah Monivong Bridge.

