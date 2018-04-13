Khmer New Year: Cambodian PM Sends Best Wishes to All Compatriots

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has wished all his compatriots happiness and prosperity on the occasion of the Khmer Traditional New Year which falls on April 14-16.

In his message released recently, besides wishes, Samdech Techo Hun Sen highlighted major achievements obtained in the past year in the context of full peace, safety, and security throughout the nation.

The Premier recalled the 4th mandate Commune/Sangkat Council Election on June 4, 2017 and the 4th legislature Senate Election on Feb. 25, 2018 which were conducted in a free, fair, just and transparent manner and in a stable political environment. He also appealed to all eligible voters to join the National Election on July 29, 2018.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen laid stress on the strong economic growth of Cambodia which is estimated to reach 6.9 percent last year, while the average GDP per capita rose from US$1,042 in 2013 to US$1,435 in 2017 and the poverty rate decreased from 53.5 percent in 2004 to 13.5 percent in 2014 and this figure continued to drop in 2017, along with the increase in salary of the civil servants and armed forces.

The Prime Minister congratulated the progress in the education sector, pointing out that in the 2017-2018 academic year, over 400,000 children under five years old and more than 200,000 children aged 5 years old had access to all forms of education services.

According to the message, in the same period, there were some 2 million students registered at the state-owned primary schools, 600,000 students at lower secondary schools, and 300,000 students at high schools across the country. Moreover, 20,000 students have been pursuing their associate’s degree; 160,000 students, their bachelor’s degree; 20,000, their Master’s degree; and 1,000 students, their doctorate degree.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also mentioned about the development in some key sectors such as physical infrastructure construction, rice cultivation, energy supply, industry and handicraft, construction, tourism, labour, peacekeeping mission, and so on.

Despite the achievements, Prime Minister Hun Sen called on all stakeholders to continue the in-depth reform so as to bring more development to the nation.

