Karma Is Real for Wicked Politicians: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that politicians who cursed others to die are cowards and shall not be politicians, addressing Monday at the graduation ceremony of over 3,000 graduates from the Royal University of Law and Economics (RULES).

“Some people have cursed me to die, but the one who curses often go before me,” the Premier stated.

“They do not adhere to ethical principle. Karma is real; they will die themselves,” he added.

Even though he did not specify the name, it is widely known to be for the convicted Sam Rainsy, former opposition leader who currently lives in exile abroad.

Speaking to the future leaders of Cambodia, Strongman expressed his satisfaction to serve people and see the kingdom develops and people prosper. He also regretted the negative comments from the opposition regarding the solutions he found to address issues for garment workers and cyclo drivers.

