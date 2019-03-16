Kampong Chhnang-Kampong Thom to Connect under 57km Roads and Bridges

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced to approve the construction of 57km roads and bridges connecting Kampong Chhnang’s Komgpong Leng district to Kampong Thom province’s Stung Sen, addressing at the 5th River Festival held Saturday in Kampong Chhnang.

According to Prime Minister, the bridge connecting the two provinces will be the longest bridge in the kingdom with a length of 3,900m crossing three rivers, including Phsar Krom, Chroy Bos, and Kompong Hau. He continued that the bridge will not affect the water traffic and fish migration.

The Premier stressed that after the roads and bridges completed, it will be cost-and-time effective for commuting. Today, if Kompong Chhnang people want to travel to Kompong Thom, ones shall travel 100km crossing Prek Kdam bridge, Kandal and Kompong Cham provinces to arrive Kompong Thom.

Prime Minister Hun Sen strongly hopes that all citizens will enjoy the new roads and bridges, as feasibility studied confirmed that there will be no impacts on natural resources, particularly fish migrations.

Related posts