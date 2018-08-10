Japan’s Ruling Party Congratulates PM Hun Sen for Winning Election

Source: FN

Japanese Liberal Democracy Party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai sent a congratulatory letter to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen dated on 8 August 2018.

“I heartily congratulate you on your party’s overwhelming victory in the general election,” Nikai wrote in the letter.

“I would like to express my profound respect to your leadership that has enabled Cambodia to come through an unfortunate period of war and advance steadily towards reconstruction and prosperity,” he added.

