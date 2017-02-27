Japan’s Mizuho Bank Announces its Presence in Cambodia

Source: AKP

Mizuho Bank of Japan announces its presence in Cambodia and the bank is currently working with the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) to convince more Japanese investors to the country.

H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, told this to reporters after the meeting between the Cambodian premier and visiting Mr. Imai Seiji, Head of Mizuho Bank for Asia and Oceania, at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh this afternoon.

Mr. Imai Seiji appreciated Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s wise leadership and informed him of his bank, saying that it is a leading bank in Japan and has been investing in 30 countries around the world. Mizuho Bank will bring more investors to Cambodia, he underlined.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked the Japanese government and people for their active contribution to the peace seeking process in Cambodia and for their development assistance as well as their encouragement of investors to the country.

The presence of All Nippon Airways (ANA) in Cambodia last year and of Mizuho Bank this time reflects the confidence of Japanese investors in their investments in Cambodia, stressed Samdech Techo Hun Sen. He also wished Mizuho Bank success in its investment in the country and expressed his strong hope that the bank will help attract more and more Japanese investors to do business in Cambodia.

