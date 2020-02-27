Japan’s Chief of Staff General Goro Pays Countesy Call on Cambodian PM

Source: FN

Japanese General Goro Yuasa, chief of staff of Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces pair a courtesy call on Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Peace Palace Phnom Penh on Thursday.

Premier Hun Sen, through General Goro, has requested Japan to provide training to Cambodian peacekeepers to contribute to operations under the UN umbrella, according Delegate Minister Kao Kim Hourn.

According to the premier, Cambodia, since 2006, has despatched 6,278 peacekeepers, 285 females, to carry out UN peacekeeping missions in Sudan, South Sudan, Lebanon, Cyprus, Syria, Chad, Mali and Central African Republic.

Head of the Royal Government also requested Japan to support ASEAN Mine Action Center based in Cambodia and train Cambodian forces in disaster management and emergency response; most importantly, to strengthen cooperation between the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces in the field of information sharing, counter terrorism, and in human resource training focusing on defense sector.

General Goro said he will forward Prime Minister Hun Sen’s requests to the Japanese Government and pledged to strengthen cooperation between the two countries’ armies.

It is worth noting that Cambodia and Japan established diplomatic relations on 9 January 1953.

The two countries’ relations have been promoted to “strategic partnership” in December 2013.

Related posts