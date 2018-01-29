Japan’s Assistance Responds Well to Cambodia’s Development Goals

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen expressed here this morning his gratitude to Japan for its numerous assistance to Cambodia, saying that it has responded well to the country’s development goals.

While receiving visiting State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, H.E. Nakane Kazuyuki, at the Peace Palace, the Cambodian premier said Japan’s assistance has targeted at the priorities of the Royal Government of Cambodia, i.e. human resources, water, electricity and road, according to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant of Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Prime Minister Hun Sen called on the Japanese side to further support the Cambodian national election to be organised on July 29, 2018 as well as to dispatch Japanese observers for this upcoming election. He also sent via H.E. Nakane Kazuyuki his greetings to Japanese Prime Minister H.E. Shinzo Abe.

For his part, H.E. Nakane Kazuyuki highlighted the progress in the 65-year relations between Cambodia and Japan, and the newly established Consular Office of Japan in Siem Reap province which, he said, reflects the enhanced relationship between the two countries.

The state minister for foreign affairs said Japan will continue to contribute to the development of Cambodia’s southern economic corridor through the development of infrastructure, human resources, electrical grid, sea port, etc.

Related posts