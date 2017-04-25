Japanese PM Invites Samdech Techo Hun Sen to Visit Japan

Source: AKP

Prime Minister of Japan H.E. Shinzo Abe would like to invite Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, to visit Japan in his appropriate time.

The invitation was made by visiting Director-General, Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan H.E. Kazuya Nashida while meeting with Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Hor Namhong in Phnom Penh on April 24, H.E. Um Sokan, Assistant to H.E. Hor Namhong told reporters after the meeting.

H.E. Kazuya Nashida also informed the Cambodian DPM about Japan’s plan to establish a consulate general in the cultural province of Siem Reap in response to the growing number of Japanese tourists to Cambodia.

For his part, H.E. Hor Namhong thanked the Government of Japan for its assistance for the development of Cambodia, especially for its support to the election process in Cambodia.

He also noted the increasing number of Japanese investors in Cambodia, pointing out that the bilateral trade between the two countries reached US$1.3 billion in 2016.

