[…] Please allow me express on behalf of the Cambodian people our sincere thanks to the government and people of Japan for always supporting the Cambodian efforts for development. Minister of Industry HE Cham Prasidh already informed us that this is one of the six projects to carry out by Japan. In fact, the government of Japan carried out numerous projects, including the water supply system that provides about two-third of the clean water need in Phnom Penh. With the former Japanese Ambassador, I also presided over the inauguration of clean water supply system in Siem Reap […] the project here contributes to improving access to clean water for our people in Kompot […] the 27 million USD project provides 7,500 cubic meters of water per day on a distribution network of 88.9 km. What impressed us really is the new system used in Cambodia for the first time to run the pipe under the riverbed down to 15 meters from one side to another […] this location is not far from a former airfield used by Japan in the former time […] Japan is here now to help Cambodia’s needed development […]

War Ended in 1996 in Kompot

Please allow me to remind you all that after implementing successfully the win-win policy, which ended war in the whole country in late 1998 and in Kompot in 1996, […] I issued and we have implemented two strategies – (1) transforming former battlefields as development and market places, and (2) transforming borderline areas with neighboring countries those of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development. We have realized these two strategies on about 90% of the Cambodian territory now. Another 10% is still under mines, UXOs, etc. […] we continue to make further efforts in making them safe for our people to use land for cultivation and market purposes […] this should remind us facts as to why do we have this event today since this area used to be a part of battles too. We now have our people and Buddhist monks, Japanese and foreign friends to celebrate this magnificent Japanese government and people grant-aid achievement together […]

Four-Lane National Road 3 to Kus Junction, And a Blue Water Port

[Besides other achievements] if we talk about national road 3, we have already expanded it twice. We asked former President of Republic of Korea Roh Moo-hyun to help connect the segment of road with a bridge to link up one part of Kompot to the city and to get a connection to the other segment funded by loan from the World Bank […] we have the NR 3 then running all the way to Phnom Penh. At present, transportation demand through Kompot has exceeded its first-time enlarged capacity. We have decided to expand a segment from Phnom Penh through to the Kus Junction of the national road 3 to four lanes – two lanes to and two lanes from. Some have requested for the whole national 3 to go four lanes but we should limit our investment up to this length for the moment […] in the time to come, Kompot will host a blue water port and transportation will be busy down here. Our economy and trade volumes have demanded that there is a need for another blue water port besides the one in the province of Sihanoukville […] this, I must have your attention again, is possible because of peace and the two far-sighted strategies (I mentioned earlier) […]

Japan’s Honest Assistance for Cambodia’s Development

I am here today to join with you all to put into official use the water supply system (here in Kompot) […] and tomorrow, I have another event (to honor with the Japanese Ambassador) with people in Phnom Penh as well as those who travel to/from Phnom Penh […] we will be inaugurating the newly repaired Cambodian-Japanese Friendship Bridge at Jroy Jangva […] I am glad that this is happening before the Khmer New Year. I hope it will help relieve traffic congestions to get out of and to get into Phnom Penh on in that area […] there will not be any speeches tomorrow. Ambassador of Japan and I, after cutting off the ribbon, will walk on the bridge before we hop on to our cars to return home […] as far as cooperation with foreign partners, this kind of assistance is integral to Cambodia’s development […] in fact, the Japanese Ambassador will be busy working in Cambodia […] because we have good cooperation in our partnership with Japan. This indicates a high-level relation (between the two countries) […]

A Reservoir of Freshwater; Distribution Pipes Investment

We have two things to pursue on water supply issue here […] we have taken untreated water from the river (of Kompot) and it is a tributary that links fresh water to salt water from sea. This has suggested that rising and receding water from sea would bring seawater further in to our freshwater reservoir […] undertaking to carry out the project to build freshwater supply reservoir will come after discussion among three ministries – Industry and Handicraft, Mines and Energy, and Environment […] this project will help us conserve water on the one hand and to prevent salt water from reaching it on the other […] we all need to find investments in water supply distribution to enlarge its area of coverage in Kompot, to Kep and also to a part of Sihanoukville province […]

Irresponsible Conclusions on Shortage of Power; Local Dialects

(As for lack of electricity) some people have, with bad intentions, concluded that that Cambodia is now in shortage of electricity (is a false) fact because Hun Sen needs to have a pretext to build more hydropower plants. That they have made that their analysis, are they not afraid of being hit by a lightning? […] did they not see how much effort we have been doing to restore and ensure that the country is energy sufficient? We have plenty of power in rainy season but not enough in dry season […] I do not want to talk about this but they have made me to. I would have their access to electricity cut, if I know where their houses are, to get them to their senses how hard it would be to go without or with insufficient power […] I would not scold them as we heard how the President of the Philippines did to some […] I do not go that far. I just used some local dialects […]

After Hun Sen Is Still Hun Sen

… My wife and I have been given Japanese names […] and I have my artificial eye made in Japan […] some teased me of my vision because I am wearing Japanese glass eye. It is true that Japan has always have a far sighted vision […] the Ambassador of Japan could have less contacts with Japanese Prime Ministers than I do. I have worked with Prime Ministers Toshiki Kaifu, Kiichi Miyazawa, Tsutomu Hata, Tomiichi Muruyama, Ryutaro Hashimoto, Keizo Obuchi, Yoshiro Mori, Junichiro Koizumi, Shinzo Abe, Yukio Hatoyama, Yoshihiko Noda, and then Shinzo Abe. After Shinzo Abe, it is Shinzo Abe still. In Cambodia too, after Hun Sen is Hun Sen still […]

Areng – No Hydropower Development, Electricity Help on the Way

(When they come up with such false accusation about building more hydropower dams) we may ask where they have in minds that we are going to do that. Let me tell you all that we do not allow any hydropower development in the Areng area. It was originally studied by Japan (on hydropower feasibility) but we decide to keep it the way it is for ecotourism and we need to protect natural resources in the area. We are now busy working on laying out infrastructures serving demand for ecotourism […] I am sorry that I have used some dialects on such accusation […] while we are in need of electricity and have gone to sign a contract to bring in power ship of 200 megawatts from Turkey […] to purchase electricity from Vietnam, from Laos […]

Transparent Use of Japanese Aid

I believe in the Japanese construction capacity as we can wee its quality everywhere and this system right here before us […] let me reaffirm that for Japanese assistance/aid, all I am doing is to come and cut the ribbon to put the projects into their official use. Japan is the one who is managing the money […] how come some have accused us of being corrupted in Japanese aid? That is unjust […] we will have another ribbon to cut tomorrow […] it is all in Japanese hands as far as financial management is concerned […] the Japanese are responsible […] they have to be aware of ways to use foreign aid, especially the Japanese ones […]./.

