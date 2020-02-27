Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia Sends Gratitude to PM Hun Sen for Good Humanitarian Gesture

Source: FN

Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia Mikami Masahiro appreciated the humanitarian gesture of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, and the assistance of relevant stakeholders and the people of Cambodia for a warm hospitality towards Westerdam Cruise Ship as it carried many nationalities, including the Japanese.

His statement was made in a handover ceremony of the medical consumable and equipment for prevention, control and response to Covid-19 under Japanese grant aids on 26 February.

“I hope that these facilities will assist Cambodia in combating the virus and further prevent the spread of the Covid-19. I hope that we can strengthen our cooperation with the Cambodian government and the World Health Organisation (WHO), and especially deepening people-to-people ties between the two countries,” H.E Mikami addressed.

Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bunheng thanked the Government and People of Japan as well as the Japanese Embassy in Cambodia for providing this valuable humanitarian assistance to Cambodia to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“These materials are not only for combating the current Covid-19 virus but will also be used whenever there is an outbreak of disease in the future,” the minister said.

Minister Mam Bunheng also told the Japanese side that under the wise leadership of Prime Minister Hun Sen, Cambodia has made significant progress in education, socio-economic, peace, economic development, poverty reduction, and improving people’s health.

