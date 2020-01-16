Japan to Assist Cambodia’s Digital Payment

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen welcomed Japan’s initiative to assist Cambodia’s digital platform and access to clean water.

Premier Hun Sen met with Member of Parliament of Japan Yamamoto Kozo at the Peace Palace Phnom Penh on Thursday morning.

In the meeting, Yamamoto said that he once met with Samdech Hun Sen in 2007. Compared to today, Cambodia has developed rapidly.

Yamamoto said his visit to Cambodia this time aims to study on digital payment platform and development of blockchain in Cambodia; he also comes to study water supply in Phnom Penh.

In response, the premier supported Yamamoto’s initiatives. He said Cambodia needs a transparent digital payment system; and improve water supply stations and distribution networks.

The premier stressed that Phnom Penh has grown double, from 300 square kilometers to more than 600. He thanked Yamamoto Kozo for contributions and wished him for a successful mission.

Related posts