Japan Agrees to Assist Cambodia on Light Sky Train

Source: FN

Japan agreed to study the project to establish automated light sky trains in Phnom Penh to help reduce traffic jams and traffic accidents. It is believed the trains will help attract tourists to Cambodia.

The agreement was made after a request by Prime Minister Hun Sen in a summit with Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister, on Monday afternoon in Japan.

PM Hun Sen previously stated that the project of building a sky railway from Central Phnom Penh to Phnom Penh International Airport will cost about $800 million.

