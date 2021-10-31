The 10 millionth Jab of Anti-Covid-19 Vaccination Found

Today, in Cambodia, we have vaccinated 10 million and 88 people against Covid-19, which is more than 100% of the 10 million people who have been vaccinated. This is a massive success within the framework of protecting the health of our people. Even though we vaccinated more than 10 million people, the equivalent of 100% of the initial plot number, there are still tens of thousands of people who have not been vaccinated yet. We need to keep vaccinating and cover all people. In addition to the population over the age of 18, of which we have vaccinated about 10 million, we also have vaccinated children and adolescents from the age of 12 to 18, approximately 1,788,802, equivalent to 97.89%, and 1,920,599 children aged 6 to 12, equal to 101.22%.

In total, we have vaccinated 13,709,487 of our compatriots, equivalent to 85.68% of the total population of 16 million. Our next task is to complete the injection of the second dose and for those who have not yet received the first dose. It is even more critical that we continue our efforts to vaccinate the third dose to our people; it is a must. So far, we have about 10 million doses of the vaccine in hand, and people have been vaccinated for the third dose by about 2 million people. The vaccine will continue to arrive.

Tomorrow, November 1, 2021, we will start to Inject the five-year-old children of more than 300,000. I would like to extend my appreciation and gratitude to all stakeholders who participated in the vaccination campaign against the Covid-19; I call on our people to continue to implement preventive measures recommended of the Ministry of health, especially the health measures, Three Do’s and Three Don’ts because vaccine alone, no matter how many doses you inject, it will not be entirely preventable of the disease if you neglect the Three Do’s and Three Don’ts measures.

I would like to congratulate Aunty Sok Phat, 89 years old, residing in the village Training, Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap, who received the ten millionth jab. Lok Chumteav Or Vandin will bring 10 million riels and other materials to award her in person. I would like to wish my compatriots happiness, prosperity and avoid Covid-19 disease./.

