My Son Gets First Jab in My Place Confirms Our Responsibility to Compatriots

Finally, Cambodia has officially started vaccinating its people. This is the fruit of cooperation between Cambodia and China, whose friendship is as strong as steel. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Party, the State, the Army and the people of China, especially His Excellency President Xi Jinping for the generous assistance to the people of Cambodia.

Before starting the vaccination process, there were some remarks about my absence on the vaccination today (because of) my age and even some inappropriate words against me. Clearly, today my son was the first to receive the vaccine in my place underscoring clearly our responsibility to our compatriots.

I would like to urge our compatriots, both inside and outside the country, not to worry about from which country or what brand the vaccine come or is. In fact, you should worry about not getting vaccinated because there is no vaccine for sale in the market like fish or vegetables.

A large number of Cambodians living in developed countries, or up to 98 percent (of them), have not yet been vaccinated because there is no vaccine. Even though the country has money, it is not possible to buy vaccines since (the demands exceed) production (capacity)./.

