Dear Beloved Compatriots!

The spirit of solidarity (and) the culture of sharing in the fight against Covid-19 among the Cambodian people are enormously great culminating in (what I called) a firm people’s foundation of health protection. As of this moment, the amount of money received from the philanthropists, through their generosities, has come to more than 30 million dollars.

As there have been more requests from our people, I would like to add two more accounts – one at ACLEDA Bank and another at Wing Agent, through which people can transfer their contributions in KHR and USD without any service charges. At Wing Agent, for the contribution in Riel, the code number will be 9992, and 9991 for the contribution in USD. At ACLEDA Bank, the contribution in Riel will go to 00010556999989 (and) 00010556999999 for the contribution in USD.

Our compatriots wanted to contribute to this efforts can send their generous contributions through the above accounts to participate in the purchase of the vaccine against Covid-19. As I aim to give the jab to ten million people, we need up to 20 million doses of the vaccine (in addition to) the immediate need in the first phase of one million doses for 500,000 people working in high-risk areas and who are in high-risk (of infection). (Among them, we will) prioritize the first phase vaccine to doctors, teachers, all kinds of armed forces, all kinds of justice police, and workers who clean the city/towns, etc.

I believe that Cambodia can really do it in the spirit of solidarity and participation as we have at present.

