There Should Be Women Mayors/Provincial Governors

On this point, I wish to have the attentions of all participants and various other concerned institutions. We have defined that there must be female deputy governor/s in every sub-national level authority – municipal, provincial, district/Khan. Our issue here is that we do not have any female provincial governors or mayors yet. I just had a short talk with Samdech Krola Haom (Sar Kheng) that we should determine to reserve for female candidates the post of provincial governor. We could proceed with this idea when there is a change or a retirement of a provincial governor. We may have one female candidate among all 25 municipality and provincial authorities. We will keep 24 posts for men. If we could keep two for women, it is also better. For provincial and district levels, we determine to have at least one and if there will be two, it will be better.

As for Ministries, women for political positions as minister, as Deputy Prime Minister, as Secretary of State and Under-Secretary of State, we could have more than one. It is my duty to oversee this issue but it is up to assessment provided from concerned authorities. For public functions, from General Secretary and below, we request concerned ministries to review women and make them candidates for positions of General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, Department Head, Deputy Department Head, etc. Doing this would allow women to participate in the whole process of incorporating women into (public decision-making) process.

A Female Position At Least in Major Position of Armed Forces

Let me now talk about the armed forces. We have women in positions of Secretary and Under-Secretary of State, but I want to go further on this point. Among our deputy commanders in chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, we should have at least one woman for that position. We should also have women for posts of deputy chief of general staff, and for every military region, sub-region. We should therefore train potential female candidates for such promotions. In the army, we may have woman as deputy commander in division level. Among deputy commanders, there should be one in charge of operation. That would be great. In the military police and police too, there should be one female in those positions. This will be process of appointing, not through electing […]

Female Candidates Must Make Efforts, Support Female Candidates

In addition to that, I am asking women to build up their capacities and appeal to women to support their (women’s) role to incorporate them in institutions. Should we do that, I think we will expand number of women in public and private sectors, and furthermore, in the armed forces. It is all organizational issue. May Samdech Krola Haom reviews and inspects this possibility of having a female candidate for the post of provincial governor. I will be ready to approve it. In the time of former State of Cambodia, Ms Lak Aun was the governor of Ratanakiri province, where war surrounded. She could hold the province even in that difficult situation. I hope women will play increasing and ever growing role in our country’s affairs […]./.

