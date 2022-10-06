Remarks at the Opening of the International Inter-Party Conference Under the Theme “Ecological Policy and Sustainable Development”

Excellency Dmitry Medvedev, President of the United Russia Party and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia;

Excellencies Heads of Delegations of Political Parties; Excellencies, Ladies, and Gentlemen!

Today, I am very pleased to give remarks virtually at the Opening of the International Inter-Party Conference under the theme “Ecological Policy and Sustainable Development”.

Taking this opportunity, on behalf of the people of Cambodia and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), I would like to warmly congratulate the United Russia Party on the celebration of its 21st Anniversary and wish the Party great successes in its historic mission. I would also like to express sincere thanks and appreciation to Excellency Dmitry Medvedev, the President of the United Russia Party, for organizing this significant conference to exchange views and experiences related to ecological and sustainable development, aiming to address together big challenges facing humanity.

While the world is facing numerous challenges, all political parties do play crucial roles in contributing to the improvement of ecological sustainability and sustainable development, as well as ensuring the improvement of livelihoods, well-being and prosperity of our people and the whole world.

Excellencies, Ladies, and Gentlemen!

After achieving complete peace and stability through the win-win policy, the Kingdom of Cambodia under the leadership of CPP, on the one hand, has consistently introduced and implemented sharp reforms, by preparing and improving regulatory frameworks, as well as national policies and strategies, to promote physical infrastructure, human resource and socio-economic development; and, on the other hand, has strived to protect the environment, safeguard natural resources and biodiversity, and promote strong and resilient livelihoods of the local people. Thanks to high economic growth, Cambodia has become a lower middle-income country in 2015 and will continue its journey towards the status of an upper middle-income country by 2030. At the same time, Cambodia has also been consistently promoting its contributions in addressing global environmental challenges, including climate change, in line with the principle of “Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR RC)”.

As a contribution to tackling climate change, despite being a small country with low greenhouse gas emissions, Cambodia remains committed to participate in tackling global climate change, by increasing her national budget threefold for activities related to climate change mitigation, and setting a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 42% by 2030. At the same time, Cambodia has adopted the Long-term Strategy for Carbon Neutrality (LTS4CN) to promote a climate-resilient green economy with low carbon emissions. Cambodia has also identified green development and climate change mitigation as important components for building Cambodia’s economic resilience in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis and set-in the Law on Investment of the Kingdom of Cambodia, which is a new Investment Law-incentives for investments in green energy, circular economy and environmental protection.

Excellencies, Ladies, and Gentlemen!

As a matter of fact, environmental issues have no boundary, so, for the sake of our people, only international cooperation and solidarity can effectively address global environmental challenges and save our planet from disasters. I believe that all of us can do it. Many good examples of solidarity and cooperation, such as the implementation of the Montreal Protocol which has phased out and gradually eliminated ozone-depleting substances, have given me a strong hope that we can truly overcome all of these challenges together.

As a step forward, I understand that we must continue to strengthen international cooperation and solidarity, both bilaterally and multilaterally, by putting aside differences in leadership, political systems, culture and religions. Financial support and technology transfer from developed countries to developing countries are essential for contributing to addressing global environmental issues in a more active and highly effective manner. At the same time, we should also focus on building and integrating human resources, through the sharing of knowledge on addressing environmental issues and study tour programs, to respond to the urgency of global environmental issues.

In conclusion, Cambodia is ready and we need partners, both public and private, to help us realize these commitments. Finally, I wish the conference fruitful results and wish Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen good health and successes in all your endeavors.

Thank you!

