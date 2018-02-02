Those Who Insult the King to Be Jailed up to 5 Years

Source: AKP

Those who insult His Majesty the King shall face from one to five years in jail, according to the draft law on amendment to the Penal Code approved during the cabinet meeting held here this morning under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

Besides, any insult to His Majesty the King shall be fined from 2 million to 10 million Riel (from US$500 to US$2,500), it pointed out.

For legal entity, it added, they shall face up to 50 million Riel (about US$12,500) fine as well as other punishment(s) if it is found guilty.

To enhance and protect the prestige of the King, who is the Head of State of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and with the request from the Constitutional Council, any insult to the King shall be considered as a criminal offence, said a press release of the Press and Quick Reaction Unit of the Office of the Council of Ministers issued after the weekly cabinet meeting.

Article 7 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Cambodia stipulates “The King shall be inviolable.”

