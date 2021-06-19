Samdech Techo: “I am required to be in quarantine and cancel scheduled meetings due to indirect contact with COVID-19 patient”

Dear compatriots!

Because I was indirectly involved with a COVID-19 patient, doctors required me to be tested and have a 14-days quarantine from the evening of June 19th, 2021 until July 3rd, 2021.

I apologize for acquiring me to cancel all scheduled meeting, both face to face and via video call. In particular, I ask for understanding from British Foreign Secretary, scheduled to meet at 9:00 am on June 23rd 2021 at The Peace Palace.

Despite the cancellation of meetings, with both Cambodians and foreigners, I still work as before with all institutions, both civilians and the armed forces, including Zoom Meetings, since these do not require people to come close to me.

