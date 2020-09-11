Indian Outgoing Ambassador Bids Cambodian PM Farewell

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here at the Peace Palace this morning outgoing Ambassador of India to Cambodia H.E. Ms. Manika Jain.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier, in the farewell meeting, H.E. Ms. Manika Jain praised Cambodia for the successful outcome in controlling the COVID-19 spread in the country, and as of today all COVID-19 patients have recovered.

The outgoing Indian ambassador also thanked the Cambodian side for its good collaboration in boosting the relationship and cooperation between the two nations during her diplomatic mission in Cambodia.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen spoke highly of the good cooperation between Cambodia and India in almost all domains, and encouraged both sides to continue tightening and expanding their bilateral cooperation.

