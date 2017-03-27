Sub-national Authority and Education Officials to Inspect Wobble School Buildings

… I am seeking your understanding that we have overlooked the school building situation putting you parents and teachers in concerns of students’ safety. Before us is an old school building left from those ones we pulled down to make way for new ones. They were in wobble condition … (during my previous visit) the teachers and I, together with provincial authority, had discussed how to resolve the problem. What to do when we have this little piece of land? We had come to a decision to pull them down and put in their place a U-shape building of 48 classrooms. We also have ten more classrooms in one other building behind we have in all 58 classrooms.

However, considering wobble condition of the former buildings, I still think that we should not have left them in such a warning state. I am calling on all sub-national level authorities and officials in education to inspect school buildings in the whole country and figure out how to rebuild them if they are in wobble condition. I have come across two buildings so far – one in the heart city of Kompong Cham, or the junior college of Boeung Kok, which I already inaugurated and another is in this school. Looking at the pictures of former wobble buildings, the situation was quite hazardous. I did inspect it and concluded right away that we need more immediate investments […]

Under my leadership of over 30 years, over 38 years to be exact, we have transformed our country in the field of education from the condition, in which we had to let our students learn under trees, used charcoal as chalk, and those who know more taught those who knew less … to a developed system in the whole country. Governor Sar Chamrong just brought up a while ago that the Kratie University is coming up in 2018 and I am sure that I will be coming back for the ceremony to put it into official operation. We also have numerous other achievements to celebrate. We will have a two floors school building of 12 classrooms in the junior college of Thmar Kre and a Buddhist Monk Hospital to inaugurate too […]

Win-win Policy Brings Peace, Peace Brings Infrastructural Development

As far as education is concerned in Kratie, we note that in every district has a secondary school, where before in the whole province there was only one in the city of Kratie. It is currently the Secondary School of Queen Preah Kosamak. In the past, HE Im Chhun Lim and I had come and built a few more buildings in the school […] we will continue to build our country under the roof of peace that we have obtained against all odds. The wars destroyed our country since 1970 and the genocide did too until 1979. We liberated the city of Kratie but there were still pockets of resistances in those days. We then had put out a win-win policy, which brought about full peace to the country. In the province of Kratie, while implementing the win-win policy, remnants (of the Khmer Rouge forces) from the Pram Poan Mountains area reported themselves to the authorities.

It is now an opportune moment for the people of Cambodia to rebuild, through peace we have secured and maintained, infrastructural connectivity throughout the country. At present, we travelled on road from Kratie to Phnom Penh, while before mostly people travelled by engine boats. There was only one road access between Kratie and Phnom Penh. Now there are several […] while we are anticipating coming university soon, we also have here in Kratie a regional school of pedagogy […] let us organize for our pedagogical students a holiday trip before the coming Khmer New Year […]

Spending in Education Would Guarantee Un-drying Advancement

I think that though some of you may not have kids or be the ones to study in these schools, you also have relatives and friends who study here. I hope that under the leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party, all schools will provide beneficial opportunity for our children in the Kingdom as a whole and in Kratie in particular. I would take us four to five years to grow a tree but to grow a man would need more. Look here, to prepare a place for a man to grow here, how much do we spend? We would need nine years for them to finish their basic education as obliged as the Constitution, 12 years to finish secondary school education, 16 years to get a Bachelor, 18 years to get a Master, and up to 20 years to get a Ph. D. We have to spend a lot but this big spending is guaranteeing that our country is never drying in its advancement.

Pol Pot killed our learned men. We have had to restore from scratch and in difficult condition. We have now come this far. We must safeguard what we have achieved. We must keep the peace that we have achieved and maintained our developed infrastructures […] later today I will meet with more 400 local officials for a talk and share with them some recommendations.

Keep Security, Public Order for Khmer New Year, Communal Councils Elections

Í wish to send a message from here to our people, authorities of all levels and the armed forces to act in synchronized manner to keep security and social order to guarantee peaceful organization and celebration of the Khmer New Year, passing from the year of Monkey to the year of Rooster, 2561 by the Buddhist calendar. We should have a celebration of the Khmer New Year in joy not in conflicts. We will also make sure that the forthcoming communal/Sangkat councils’ elections will hold in a peaceful, secured, free, just and threat-free environment […]

Political Parties, Candidates to Respect Ethical Codes of Conduct

I am calling on all political parties to respect ethical codes of conduct when they perform actions. We should learn the way trade propagandists do. They would talk good about their products and refrain from criticizing others’. To criticize other people’s goods or candidates would lead to conflicts, which would eventually bring about insults of all sorts. The one colored or insulted would not stay idle and would use their rights to take legal actions. I really hope that political parties as well as candidates will play by the ethical codes set out by the National Elections Committee, and defined in the Law on Political Party.

I also take this opportune moment to remind out people to know well their party’s insignia. This is not only for the case of the Cambodian People’s Party supporters but every parties’. As far as ranking number is concerned, in the 2008 and 2013 general elections, the Cambodian People’s party picked ballots gave it number 4 consecutively. People talked about supporting number 4. It is a random picking number. We may have any number as one may pick randomly. (As for the forthcoming) communal/Sangkat councils’ elections, we will have different number for different commune or Sangkat. They also have different ballots as well. We will have to pick number randomly to represent the Party again for the general elections.

It is even more important that voters know insignia of political parties that they support and wish to give their votes. My other message is that we must avoid conflicts in the campaign period and from now to the elections, there should not be any conflicts to avoid insulting and scolding each other. Some words should not be in use as prohibited by law. This would bring our society peace. With peace, we will ensure the country’s progress […] taking this opportune moment I would like to thank people in Kratie as well as in the whole country for always supporting the Cambodian People’s Party. I hope people will continue to do so for the sake of keeping peace and development […]./.

