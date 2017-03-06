I am so happy today to join with all of our people here to (1) inaugurate the Phnom Penh-Hanoi Friendship Road, which is the first segment of the ring road running from the dam of Kob Srov to the Russian Federation road, and to (2) celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for the second segment of ring road of over 16 kilometres. The segment will be built with financial assistance from China. I wish to share with our people that the road will be officially open for use on 3 April, not even one month. We will have this road before the Khmer New Year and it will help alleviate traffic jam on the national road 2.

This will be another symbol of the friendly relation between Cambodia and China, and Vietnam, for celebrating this Phnom Penh ring-road construction ceremony jointly. The first segment of this ring road was before in a ragtag condition. We spent money from national coffer and assistance from Vietnam through the alliance between Phnom Penh and the city of Hanoi. Please allow me to express my sincere appreciation and thank to the People’s Committee of Hanoi and to the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. I also take this opportune moment to express my sincere thanks to the People’s Republic of China through Ambassador HE Xiong Bo, for the provision of possibility for Cambodia to build the second segment of the Phnom Penh ring road from national road 4 through to Prek Samraong […]

National Road 521 Groundbreaking and Two New Mekong Bridges Coming

Well, with this segment built it is not yet what it needs. Before soon, the People’s Republic of China’s ambassador and I will jointly inaugurate the groundbreaking ceremony to build the national road 51, a connection between national road 5 and national road 4. We will be able, with this road 51, to divert traffic from national road 5 to national road 4, and on to national roads 3 and 2, and even on to national road 1 because we already have the bridge of Prek Samraong or the Cambodian-Chinese Friendship Bridge at Takhmao. People may transport goods on this ring road around the city without needing to travel through the city […]

To make it a real ring road around the capital of Phnom Penh, I may announce a plan and we have already started feasibility study and are looking for funding for the constructions of two new bridges. I would request our Chinese friend to include the proposals for a long-term plan of the “one belt one road,” which, as far as I know, there will be a summit on May 14-15 in Beijing. I knew that the Presidents of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and of the People’s Democratic Republic of Laos would also be present. I will also make my presence. May I ask you to record that Cambodia is in need of two bridges to make its urban ring road a real connection – one bridge is at the upper part of the Mekong before the Royal Palace and the other one at the lower part of the Mekong […]

Socio-Economic Development for Alleviation of Poverty

This master plan will help facilitate our people’s travelling and transportations. This connectivity concerns with socio-economic development that will alleviate poverty of our people and everyone must be participating. We need development partners, the People’s Republic of China included, cooperate on this infrastructural project […] I thank the Ministry of Public Works and Transports for the wonderful job they are preparing for the construction of the ring road. This will be of great public interest. While the construction underway there would be impacts on residences on either side. When the road is ready, we will reap the benefit altogether […]

Voice of Dialogue with Kem Sokha

This year we will have the Angkor Sangkranta at Siemreap but we may as well have a Ramvong dance on 3 April at the border between Kandal and Phnom Penh […] that I have been in power for over thirty years, some say why do I stay in power for so long. People voted me to lead the country. I do not know how to set myself for one. Do not say I am preparing for it. Some people, while it is too far to reach ahead and too late to get back, have threatened to do us away. They have said that since 1998 and it is 19 years now […] Yesterday there was a leak of my (audio) dialogue … I accept it was my voice. I said so. That should be politicians’ talk. Whether you follow it, or not, is up to you. Some said it was a cut-and-paste work. You bet. The one whose real voice is there dare not say anything […] previously, other politicians also talked to me. Well, let me say only this much […] In Cambodia, some say Hun Sen is a puppet but that some have allowed themselves to be puppets of the puppet.

The Road Should Fortify as Runway

We will meet again on 3 April to put this road into official use. I told Oknha (Ung Bun) Hov the other day to consider any part of this road to fortify it. We may want to be prepared for any accidental event that plane cannot land at the airport. We must be able to convert this road as runway. The road width is 60 meters. The most important thing here is to make sure it holds and can carry the plane. It is one way of preparing ourselves for the worst or a disasters preparedness management. We are not calling for such incident but it is better to get ready for anything […]

NGO Analysts Should Know Where to Stop

… Some people in NGO should be clear whether they are NGO or analysts. I noted what some said this morning. Politicians are talking politics and NGO people should not make exaggerated comments. Please do not mistake yourself that being in NGO or journalist, you have right (to get on to just anything and anyone). That will bring you to legal case. Does law protect only you? If it does, everyone would just create an NGO and infringe upon others. When there is legal action, they just raise their voices. The person seem to have been doing it very often … you may note that even in the US they have taken reprimanded measures. Look at what Donald Trump said about eavesdropping. In his 46 days, not even 100 days yet, Donald Trump is infested with so much conflicts. When people comment why Cambodian politicians are in conflict, they may also ask themselves why the US politicians are […]

I am not that upset with the one who made fire but unhappy with the one who whistle in the wind. HE Kem Sokha had the dialogue with me and he could not deny it […] that was your voice and that was what you said. There is no double standard in the US. They suppressed demonstrators and handcuffed them from behind. They pushed you to the ground face down and cuffed you from behind. They say it is not a violation of human rights but for protection, safety, and public order of America. Hence, what we did in the past was not wrong. We keep safe and keep demonstration under control. We defend everyone […]

Cambodia Democracy of 12 Parties

It seems this is the last day for registration of candidates. There are twelve parties to contest. That is why I am telling every party not to nominate itself the main actor as there are in all twelve of them. We can have democracy even without one party. Please do not jeopardize situation with your boycott threat. Democracy in Cambodia is not between two political parties but twelve. Just contest fairly. Do not tell a lie and speak the truth. Microfinance is not state institution but private. Whoever preaches about paying debt or removing debt will meet with legal action. Whoever owes the money will have to pay both principal and interest […]

