Only Immigration and Customs Departments at the Border Gates, PM Hun Sen Orders

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered only customs and immigration take charge of the border gates, removing the other unnecessary institutions.

The decision was made in order to ease importing and exporting processes, reduce costs of exports, addressing to 5,000 local journalists at the Diamond Island Convention on Friday.

“Before coming here, I made one change; only immigration and customs departments will take charge at the border,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The Premier also reiterated that Cambodia still survive without an EU’s trade preferences (EBA).

