Hungarian President Supports Cambodia Maintain EBA Status

Source: FN

Hungarian President Janos Ader announced to support Cambodia maintain EU’s Everything But Arms (EBA) preferential trade scheme.

The statement was made in a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on Monday.

“Hungary reiterates her commitment to support Cambodia maintain EBA,” according to Eang Sophalleth, personal secretary to Premier Hun Sen.

President of Hungary and spouse arrived Cambodia on Sunday for a State Visit from 27-30 October 2019, at the invitation of His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni.

The president’s first visit to Cambodia marks an important milestone in Cambodia-Hungary bilateral relations and further reinforce the long-standing bonds of friendship and solidarity as well as the increase in scope and depth of cooperation between the two countries.

Cambodia and Hungary established diplomatic ties on 20 September 1956 but was interrupted Phnom Penh fell into Khmer Rouge regime in 1975.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said that although the two countries had previously closed embassies in their respective countries, the premier wants to reopen the embassy in order to strengthen the relations and expand comprehensive cooperation on economic, trade and tourism sectors.

Related posts