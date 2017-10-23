Hun Sen: Enforcing Law on Kem Sokha is Better Than Fighting a War

Source: FN

Samdech Prime Minister Hun Sen announced this morning that solving Kem Sokha’s case will continue legally because it is better than using weapons.

He said that Cambodia’s development has gone very far, so it must not be stopped by a traitor who works for other countries to destroy Cambodia.

He stated, “Please do not try to dethrone my government, it can’t be done and you will not escape from the law. Your action must be punished under the law and enforcing the law is better than fighting with weapons …. We have started from scratch till now, so we must sustain what is done, we cannot allow a traitor under a foreign country to destroy Cambodia.”

This statement was made during the Breaking Ceremony to construct a new bridge with the length of over one kilometer from Chroy Chongva District to National Road No. 5 with the total cost of approximately 35 million USD.

