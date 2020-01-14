Hun Manet Needs Time and People’s Support despite Capability: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that Hun Manet, his eldest son, needs to wait until 2030 to be prime minister despite possessing adequate qualifications.

The premier addressed at the annual meeting with journalists on Tuesday evening, 14 January, attended by nearly 5,000 journalists at Diamond Island, organized by the Ministry of Information.

Prime minister said he will continue to lead for at least 10 more years through elections.

“If Manet is qualified, he will have to wait for another 10 years. We are a democratic country.”

“Many people asked me: after Hun Sen, who is next? Behind Hun Sen is Hun Sen,” the premier said.

Cambodia holds elections every five years. When the time comes, only the power of people nationwide could determine who will become their new leader, he underlined.

