Human Rights Starts with the Rights to Live: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will deliver a keynote address on 4 July 2019 on the progress of human rights in Cambodia, to be witnessed by human rights officials in the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva, Switzerland.

Strongman Hun Sen urged the human rights observers to differentiate Cambodia’s human rights situation “in the present” from “40 years ago”, addressing Monday while meeting with members and staff of Krousar Thmey Foundation in Phnom Penh.

Prime Minister also criticized a number of European countries, who had previously held good report on human rights, but are now declining, pointing to issues of refugees in Europe. However, Cambodia is experiencing a great positive progress after the end of chronic wars.

“Today, Cambodia human rights is not under the bombs, wars, and murders. It is different from 40 years ago,” the Premier addressed.

“Human rights must start with the right to live, not commenting on newspaper. If one dies, how could one write?” he underlined,

Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed his commitment to denying any advices given by other countries concerning human rights. He explained that human rights do not even exist where bombs and guns are killing many right now.

